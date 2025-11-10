Missing flamingo that escaped from Cornwall park ‘spotted’ in France

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A flamingo that escaped a wildlife sanctuary in Cornwall has been seen on the coast of north-west France, much to the astonishment of its keepers.

Frankie, the young female flamingo from Paradise Park, near Hayle, has been confirmed alive and well, with staff expressing both amazement at her journey and relief at her condition.

Her escape occurred on Sunday, November 2, when she managed to take flight despite having her feathers clipped.

Initial sightings placed her near Porthtowan, approximately 13 miles away, before she was observed back in Hayle later that same afternoon.

Just over a week later, Frankie is now believed to have been spotted in France.

Posting on social media, the park said: “There have been sightings of a flamingo on the coast of Brittany in France.

“There is population of Greater Flamingos in Southern France that look very similar to Frankie, but we believe we can see the feathers on right wing have been clipped.”

In an additional post, it continued: “Flamingos are capable of flying that distance, but we still feel amazed to see she has travelled so far also relieved to see her looking so fit.

“She has found a wonderful, protected estuary system & should be able to feed. We will update as we know more.”

Nick Reynolds, the director at Paradise Park, said how to get Frankie home was “the million dollar question”.

“The reality of getting her back to the UK is very, very slim,” he said.

“We don’t know what we are going to do.”

Mr Reynolds added that in the meantime, he hopes Frankie finds a colony of greater flamingos in south-west France, calling it the “best possible thing at the moment”, as the sanctuary figures out how to get its lovely girl” back home.