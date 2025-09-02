Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Labour MP has declared he is “Cornish, not English” and has urged people from his Cornwall to be “loud and proud” of their identity.

Speaking to the House of Commons during a debate on the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill, Perran Moon said he had been “mocked” for describing himself as Cornish.

Moon, the MP for Camborne and Redruth, then called on the government to ensure its devolution plans respect the status of Cornwall.

During the Bill’s second reading, he told the Commons: “I’m often asked, even by colleagues in this place, as a Cornishman, do I consider myself English?

“Along with hundreds of thousands of Cornish men and women, I’m often sadly mocked for my reply. So let me be absolutely clear today, I am Cornish, not English.

Perran Moon, MP for Camborne and Redruth, said people from Cornwall often face ridicule for expressing pride in their region ( House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA )

“Although I freely admit that some of my very best friends are English.

“And to those at home, particularly young people, who have been equally ridiculed, I say to them: be loud and proud.

“It’s OK to consider yourself Cornish and British.”

He added: “During the course of this Bill, I will work with the government to ensure that this Bill is passed that respects Cornish national minority status and delivers an historic devolution arrangement that fulfils our manifesto commitment.

“A devolution arrangement that provides for the economic development support we need to unleash the Cornish Celtic tiger.

“A devolution arrangement that gives us the funding and resources to deal with our crippling housing crisis. A devolution deal that celebrates Cornish national minority status.

“This is a responsibility that weighs not just upon the mind, for us this is not just about functional local government, it goes way, way deeper into our souls.

“A centuries-old desire for increased autonomy and self-governance in our place on this multinational island. I urge ministers, together, let’s grasp this once-in-a-generation opportunity.”