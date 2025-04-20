Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fears for two children who vanished four days ago as police launch appeal

Police are concerned for the welfare of Elise and Elliot, who have not been seen for several days

Amy-Clare Martin
Crime Correspondent
Sunday 20 April 2025 05:12 EDT
Comments
Police are searching for missing children Elise and Elliot, from Banbury, Oxfordshire
Police are searching for missing children Elise and Elliot, from Banbury, Oxfordshire (Thames Valley Police)

Police are hunting for two children who disappeared four days ago.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Elise and Elliot, who have been missing since Wednesday.

The pair are believed to be together and are from Banbury in Oxfordshire, but also have links to Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire. The locations are some 30 miles apart.

Thames Valley Police has issued an urgent appeal for help to locate the youngsters, whose surnames and ages have not been provided.

A spokesperson said: “We are concerned for the welfare of two missing children from Banbury, Oxfordshire.

“Elise and Elliot are believed to be together and have been missing since 16 April. They have links to Banbury and Milton Keynes.

“If you have any information regarding their whereabouts please phone 101 quoting reference 43250186824.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in