Fears for 14 year-old girl who disappeared while walking her cockapoo

Police have issued an appeal after a teenager went out for a dog walk and did not return.
Isabella Hayward, 14, left her home in Allerton Bywater, West Yorkshire, at 12.30pm on Friday and has not been seen since.
She left wearing a stone-coloured White Fox top and black leggings, West Yorkshire Police said in an appeal on the force’s Facebook page.
She was walking a sandy coloured cockapoo called Cooper with a blue collar on.
Officers are concerned for her safety and have urged anyone with information to contact them immediately.
The force added: “Police are concerned for her safety and ask if sighted then please ring 101 and quote log 1716 18/04/25.”
