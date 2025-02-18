Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hotels will continue to be used to house asylum seekers for four more years, the Home Office’s top civil servant has estimated.

Sir Matthew Rycroft, the Home Office’s permanent secretary, told MPs that the department’s aim was to “get to zero” asylum hotels being used by the end of this parliament, but that “ups and downs” might affect that promise.

Labour had pledged in their manifesto to “end asylum hotels, saving the taxpayer billions of pounds”, but they have opened several new hotels since taking office. Dame Angela Eagle, a Home Office minister, blamed the “unholy mess” of an asylum claims backlog left by the Conservatives for the new hotels opening.

The number of hotels reached a peak of around 400 under the Tory government in August 2023, and had fallen to 213 by the time of the election last July. This had risen slightly to 220 by last October.

Speaking to MPs this month, Sir Matthew said: “Ministers will want to keep the committee and parliament updated on the total numbers, which have fallen from over 400 to 218, but I do not think you should expect a gradual decline of that number down to zero neatly by the end of this parliament. Our aim is to get to zero by the end of this parliament, but there will be ups and downs.”

open image in gallery Asylum seekers head to a Home Office hotel in 2021. The number of asylum hotels in use peaked under the Tory government at 400. ( Getty Images )

The Home Office is aiming to save £300m this year and £400m next year by closing and reducing the costs of asylum hotels. But MPs on the Home Affairs Committee raised concerns that these savings would be made by passing costs on to councils instead, and not result in a net saving for the taxpayer.

Simon Ridley, the second permanent secretary at the department, admitted that closing hotels would impact on local authorities’ spend on temporary accommodation - which is provided for some homeless people including refugees.

Mr Ridley said the Home Office was working closely with the Ministry for Local Government to assess “any potential increases in temporary accommodation”.

open image in gallery Home Office Permanent Secretary Matthew Rycroft is leaving the department in March ( PA )

Labour has ramped up efforts to clear the backlog of asylum cases that they inherited from the previous government, hoping that an increased number of decisions will reduce demand for Home Office hotels.

Sir Matthew explained the different parties’ approaches, saying: “The previous government had a policy of exiting hotels partly by acquiring some large and novel sites, such as barges, former military land and so on. The current government’s policy is also to exit hotels but to do it in a different way, with a large number of smaller sites.

“Some of those will be acquired by the Home Office, but to the extent possible, we will be going more back into the private rental market, which is where we were before we got into hotels in the first place.”

It has previously been reported that the Home Office is looking at using disused care homes and student accommodation to house asylum seekers.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “This government inherited an asylum system under unprecedented strain, with thousands stuck in a backlog without their claims processed.

“We are absolutely committed to ending the use of hotels, and since coming into government took immediate action to restart asylum processing to begin closing hotels, have surged the number of returns, removing more than 19,000 people with no right to be in the UK, and established the Border Security Command to dismantle the gangs driving this trade.

“We continue to work closely with local authorities to identify a range of alternative accommodation options and drive down the use of hotels further, with nine set to close by the end of March.”