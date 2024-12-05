Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Refugees living in Home Office hotels will be given twice as long to find accommodation before they are evicted, the Independent has learnt.

The Home Office has extended the grace period that an asylum seeker has to transition from supported housing to their own accommodation from 28 to 56 days. The move is a victory for councils and charities who have been pressing the government for the change.

In an email seen by The Independent, the Home Office has told local authorities that the extension will begin from 9 December. The extension will be in place until June 2025, when the impacts will be re-assessed, the correspondence says.

The 28-day “move-on” period starts when an asylum seeker is given refugee status and has been criticised as being too short, with migrants struggling to find somewhere to live in such a limited time.

Faster decision-making by the Home Office has partly led to a surge in migrants, who have been evicted from Home Office hotels, needing urgent homelessness help from councils.

The government is also rolling out electronic visas, with the deadline for people to change over at the end of December. Officials have said that the extension to the move-on period is due to “increased decision-making and the transition to eVisas”.

The new 56-day deadline will start when an asylum decision letter is issued to a newly granted refugee.

They must then approach their local council for housing help and advice, and approach the Department of Work and Pensions to start a Universal Credit application if they need financial support.

After this they will be set up with an account to get an electronic visa. The Home Office also aims for new refugees to have more than 28 days on support with access to their eVisa.

The government will also review how the extension works to report in late March next year.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.