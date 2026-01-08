Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 130 officers and staff within the Metropolitan Police, including two convicted serial rapists, committed crimes or misconduct due to significant failures in the force's vetting processes, a review has found.

David Carrick, one of the UK’s most prolific sex offenders, who received 37 life sentences, was improperly vetted in 2017.

Checks failed to reveal a domestic abuse allegation against him.

Cliff Mitchell, who carried out a "campaign of rape" on two victims over nine years, was allowed to join the force in 2020.

A vetting panel, partly aimed at improving diversity, overturned an initial rejection despite a previous accusation of him raping a child.

The findings highlight systemic vetting failures within Britain’s largest police force.

The 131 cases were revealed as part of a vetting review that looked at the 10 years up to the end of March 2023.

Other serious crimes committed by the officers and staff include drug use, racism, violence and affray.

The review published on Thursday found that thousands of police officers and staff were not properly checked amid pressure during a national recruitment drive from July 2019 to March 2023.

Cliff Mitchell, who carried out a "campaign of rape" on two victims over nine years, was allowed to join the force in 2020 ( Metropolitan Police )

Senior officers at the Met chose not to meet national guidelines amid a scramble to find 4,557 recruits in a three-and-a-half year period.

The deviations from standard practice meant thousands of references were not checked, and shortcuts in vetting led to the recruitment and retention of some officers and staff who should not have been in the force and contributed to police-perpetrated harm and damaged public trust, it said.

Under the PUP, forces in England and Wales were expected to recruit 20,000 officers within three and a half years to replace those cut during austerity, and funding was ringfenced and therefore lost if targets were not met.

The report found: “The review identifies a series of decisions, some of which were taken in isolation, which all compounded together and inadvertently increased risk.”

In total, 5,073 officers and staff were not properly vetted, of whom 4,528 had no Special Branch vetting checks, 431 had no Ministry of Defence (MoD) checks, and 114 had a vetting refusal overturned by a Met internal panel.

Another 3,338 who were due for vetting renewal had only limited checks.

The Met estimates that around 1,200 people who joined the force may have had their vetting refused under normal practices, out of around 27,300 applications.

Separately, 17,355 officers and staff did not have their references properly checked, if at all, between 2018 and April 2022.

The Met has not checked each of these files, but estimates that around 250 would not have got a job if their references had been checked.

The 131 cases were revealed as part of a vetting review that looked at the 10 years up to the end of March 2023 ( PA )

Some of the “deviations” in vetting practices led to individuals being kept on who contributed to “police perpetrated harm” and damaged the trust of the public, the report said.

The “deviations” identified included:

Automatically transferring officers from other forces without renewing their current vetting;

Not checking former service personnel against MoD records between at least May 2020 and September 2021;

No research against Special Branch or counter terrorism indices between at least May 2020 to October 2020;

Acceptance of past clearance for former employees who had left the Met for up to a year;

Reduced checks for officer and staff renewals, including a time when the vetting unit only looked on the police national computer instead of a full vetting review;

In around April 2019 some new officer recruits joined the force before receiving national security clearance;

Internal processes were sped up so that many personnel security checks on Met special constables and internal staff were removed.

The report also found that a since-abolished vetting panel, that aimed to tackle disproportionality in the workforce, overturned decisions to refuse vetting of 114 officers and staff, of whom 25 went on to commit misconduct or have been accused of a crime.

The review said senior officers faced political pressure and had to meet recruitment targets or lose funding to other forces.

Since current Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley took over the role in September 2022, 1,500 officers have been sacked in what has been billed as a bid to clean up the force. He was also a high-ranking Met officer between 2011 and 2018.

The report said that out of 730 vetting cases reviewed, 39 officers and staff had to be re-checked, with 23 cleared.

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has tried to clean up the force since assuming the role in September 2022 ( AP )

One officer resigned, another was sacked for a different reason, six cases are ongoing, and eight have been referred to potentially face dismissal.

The report concluded: “There were deviations from policy and practice, overconfidence in the ability to recruit at scale and lack of resources in vetting increased risk.

“It is extremely difficult to establish a causation chain between system changes and the potential harm caused to the public and other members of the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS).

“However, it is known that the scale and impact of these deviations ranged, with some tolerable and minor in nature, to those having a more substantive impact, including the recruitment and likely retention of individuals who have gone on to cause harm through criminality and misconduct – events that have undermined public confidence in the MPS.”

The Met says it has taken action to clean up the workforce and tighten vetting standards.

Assistant Commissioner Rachel Williams said: “In publishing this report today, we are being open and transparent about past vetting and recruitment practices that led, in some cases, to unsuitable people joining the Met.

“We have been honest with Londoners on many occasions about previous shortcomings in our professional standards approach. This review is part of our ongoing work to demand the highest standards across the Met so the public can have trust and confidence in our officers.

“We found that some historical practices did not meet the strengthened hiring and vetting standards we have today. We identified these issues ourselves and have fixed them quickly while making sure any risk to the public has been properly and effectively managed.

“It is important to highlight that the Met recruits hundreds of officers and staff every year – the overwhelming majority of exemplary character who are dedicated to protecting the public.”

Paula Dodds, chairwoman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said: “Today’s report illustrates a farcical situation in which hitting a numerical target of recruits has taken precedence over normal checks and balances.

“The good, brave and hard-working colleagues we represent are the first to say that the small minority of officers who are not fit to serve should not be in the police service.