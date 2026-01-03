Man, 48, charged with murder after body found in London on New Year’s Day

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a 41-year-old male was found dead in a south London property.

The body of Kaleem Shaik, an Indian national, was discovered after The Metropolitan Police attended an address on Bondway, Lambeth, at 8pm on New Year’s Day.

Police attended the address following “a welfare concern for a man”.

Daniel Levy, of the same road, was arrested that day.

On Saturday, Levy, 48, was charged with murder and remanded in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, the force added.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Clarke, leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with Kaleem’s family at this very difficult time.

“My team is not currently seeking any additional suspects in relation to this tragic incident.

“We understand the concern this will have caused the local community and residents can expect to see an increased police presence over the coming days.”

Levy is to appear at the Old Bailey on January 5.

Mr Shaik’s family, who live in India, have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.