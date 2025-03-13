Meghan launches new ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ podcast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex is launching a new podcast called Confessions of a Female Founder.

Meghan described the venture as “candid conversations” with “amazing women” about the success and struggles of their businesses.

She wrote on her Instagram account that she was “so excited” to share the news, describing recording the series as “absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun!”

The former Suits actress added: “Because what’s the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?”

She said the women had shared their “tips, tricks (and tumbles)” as well as “letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever”.

The announcement comes just a week after the duchess’ lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, which has already filmed a second season, faced savage criticism in reviews after premiering on Netflix.

The duchess’ Archetypes podcast about female stereotypes in 2022 ran for just one series, and was part of the Sussexes’ previous multimillion pound deal with Spotify, which ended the year after.

The podcast has been created as part of a deal Meghan signed last year with Lemonada Media, which said listeners would hear “unfiltered stories behind the successes of notable female founders”.

It also said the series would also be “sneaking a peek behind the curtain of Meghan’s own entrepreneurial journey launching As ever”.

The duchess launched her lifestyle brand As Ever in tandem with her With Love, Meghan show. Her first products, which are not yet on sale, are a small selection of jams, herbal tea, ready-mix baking mixes and flower sprinkles.

Lemonada added: “As Meghan herself navigates the world of entrepreneurship with the upcoming launch of her brand As ever, be inspired by the real, unfiltered stories and lessons learned from notable female founders—from knowing your worth, to trusting your gut, securing investors, and investing in yourself.”

Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Lemonada’s chief creative officer and co-founder, said: “Listeners can expect conversations that are way more break room than boardroom.”

The US podcast firm’s chief executive and and co-founder, Jessica Cordova Kramer, described the series as “the exact podcast we needed when we started Lemonada”.

She added: “Meghan is such a warm and welcoming person, and you feel that in her interviews.

“She creates a comfortable space for her guests to bring fascinating personal stories to the table and open up in a way they likely haven’t before publicly.”

In the 1970s, the “Confessions Of” series was a run of four British sex comedy films, starring Robin Askwith, beginning with Confessions Of A Window Cleaner.

There is also a Confessions Of A CEO podcast on Spotify and Apple focusing on female founders.

The output by entrepreneur Kelci Borges is described as a “dive into both the glamorous and the gritty sides of being a female founder” and offering “a candid look” at her business and “other massively successful founders to learn, be inspired, laugh, and feel less alone in your entrepreneurial journey”.

A trailer for Meghan’s new podcast will be released on March 25 and the first of eight weekly episodes will be launched on April 8.