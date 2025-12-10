Meghan accuses media of ethics breach as she sends letter to sick father

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle’s spokesperson says the duchess has sent her hospitalised father a letter and accused the Daily Mail of breaching "clear ethical boundaries" by reporting from his bedside.

It comes weeks before her husband, Prince Harry, starts his privacy lawsuit against the Daily Mail’s publisher.

Thomas Markle, Meghan’s father, is reportedly in a Philippines hospital after a leg amputation.

The Duchess of Sussex has been trying to contact her estranged father, her spokesperson said.

"Given that a Daily Mail reporter has remained at her father's bedside throughout, broadcasting each interaction and breaching clear ethical boundaries, it has been exceedingly difficult for the Duchess to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days," a spokesperson for the duchess said on Wednesday.

"With the support of reliable and trusted contacts, her correspondence is now safely in his hands."

Meghan has accused the Daily Mail of ‘breaching clear ethical boundarie’ ( Getty Images )

DMG Media was not immediately available for comment.

The couple have brought numerous cases against media organisations since 2019, as part of what Harry calls a mission for truth and accountability after decades of press intrusion into his life.

In his latest court case, Harry and six others, including singer Elton John, are suing Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers over alleged unlawful information gathering dating back 30 years.

The trial will start in early 2026.

Meghan and her father have been estranged since the run-up to her wedding. Days before the event, Thomas Markle said he would not attend due to ill health after he admitted posing for paparazzi pictures.

Harry and Meghan live in California with their two children Archie and Lilibet. The pair stopped working as members of the royal family in 2020.

Mr Markle has not met his two grandchildren, and nor has he met Prince Harry.

British media said that he moved from Mexico to the Philippines earlier this year.