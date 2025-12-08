Meghan contacts hospitals in Philippines ‘in bid to reach estranged father’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex is insisting that she attempted to contact her estranged father, Thomas Markle, and sought assistance in contacting hospitals in the Philippines to contact him.

Mr Markle, who has reportedly undergone a left leg amputation, told the Mail on Sunday that he wishes to reconcile with his daughter, meet her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and her husband, the Duke of Sussex.

A spokesperson for Meghan said on Friday that she had “reached out” to her father, from whom she has been estranged since 2018 following his involvement in staging paparazzi photographs prior to her wedding to Harry.

However, The Mail on Sunday reported that Mr Markle was “confused” by the statement.

He said he had not received any messages and his phone number remained unchanged.

The newspaper further claimed that Meghan had contacted an email address that had been inactive “for at least five years” and that Mr Markle “never uses email”.

open image in gallery Meghan has asked for help to identify which hospital her estranged father is being treated at ( PA Archive )

A source close to the duchess said: “The Mail made no attempt to contact the Duchess’s team, prior to publication to verify the claims in their report.

“Had they asked – particularly in light of the quotes they relied upon from Mr Markle and hospital staff – we would simply have told them to ask Mr Markle to check his email.

“We first saw the story only after it was published. We immediately informed the Mail that the duchess had, in fact, emailed her father – a detail we had deliberately chosen not to share in order to avoid further dragging this private matter into the public eye.”

It is understood that Meghan has contacted reporters at the Mail to provide any means of contacting her father, as well as the name of the hospital where he is being treated, but had not received any response.

Meghan is said to have previously tried to reach out to her father in the past.

The source also accused the Mail of “puppeteering this desperately sad situation”.

open image in gallery Thomas Markle did not attend Meghan’s wedding, where the then-Prince of Wales stepped in to walk Meghan up the aisle ( PA Archive )

A spokesperson for the Daily Mail’s parent company DMG Media said in a statement: “Our journalist, Caroline Graham, has had a close relationship with Mr Markle since 2018.

“He contacted Ms Graham when he was taken ill and asked her to travel to the Philippines to be with him.

“Nothing has been published without his specific consent, and that of his son.

“Ms Graham has confirmed to the Duchess of Sussex’s representative that Mr Markle does not have an active email address but that his phone number, which the duchess has previously used for him, remains unchanged.

“Ms Graham has made clear that if she can do anything to facilitate contact between Mr Markle and his daughter to have a conversation, then she would be happy to do so. That remains the case.

“Any suggestion we have ‘puppeteered’ Mr Markle is entirely false and strongly denied.”

open image in gallery Thomas Markle has never met Prince Harry ( Getty Images )

Mr Markle earlier told the Mail on Sunday: “I’ve always said I am open to reconciling with my daughter. I have never stopped loving her.

“I don’t want to die estranged from Meghan. I want to meet my grandkids. It might be nice to meet her husband too.”

Mr Markle, who moved from Mexico to live in the Philippines, has never met his grandchildren Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.

The retired TV lighting director ended up in intensive care on Wednesday after a three-hour emergency operation, the Daily Mail reported.

He was later said to have had his leg amputated below the knee after his foot turned black.

Mr Markle pulled out of attending Harry and Meghan’s wedding seven years ago after he was caught staging photographs for the paparazzi in the US, and then suffered a heart attack.

Harry’s father, now the King, stepped in to walk Meghan down the aisle.

Mr Markle went on to repeatedly speak to the media and later claimed he had been “shunned” by Meghan.

He criticised the duchess but still said he wanted to reunite with her, and publicly pleaded to be able to see Archie and Lili, saying in 2023: “She is not the person I knew as my daughter.”

In 2021, the duchess won a High Court privacy and copyright claim against Associated Newspapers Limited over articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private” handwritten letter she wrote to Mr Markle in a bid to get him to stop talking to the press.

The Duke of Sussex, who is also estranged from his brother the Prince of Wales and has a troubled relationship with the King, has never met Mr Markle in person.

Harry reunited with the King face to face at a private tea in Clarence House in September after 19 months apart, after previously telling how Charles would not speak to him amid the duke’s High Court battle with the Home Office over security.