Family hail ‘hero’ firefighter killed in Bicester blaze

The family of a firefighter who died following a blaze at a former RAF base have hailed him as a “hero”.

Martyn Sadler died along with fellow firefighter Jennie Logan, 30, and 57-year-old David Chester, a member of the public, after the incident at Bicester Motion on Thursday.

The Oxfordshire business park was built on the site of RAF Bicester, which was home to Bomber Command in World War II.

Mr Sadler’s family released a statement through Thames Valley Police on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old was “born to be a firefighter”, it said.

He came from “a strong fire service family” and being a firefighter was his “life”, the family said.

open image in gallery Martyn Sadler was among three people who died in the Bicester Motion fire ( PA Media )

“The passion and dedication he had for the job was outstanding.

“From as early as he learnt to walk and talk, his days were filled with episodes of Fireman Sam or London’s Burning and as soon as he was old enough to join the fire cadets his career began.

“He achieved way beyond his dreams and nothing would ever put a bigger smile on his face.”

Mr Sadler’s family described him as a loving husband, son, brother and uncle.

open image in gallery Flowers left outside Bicester Fire Station following the tragedy ( PA Wire )

“He was ... an amazing friend, a committed colleague and the true definition of a hero,” the statement said.

“Our world has fallen apart and our hearts are completely broken, but somewhere in amongst it all we are immensely proud of him and his unwavering bravery.”

Two other firefighters suffered serious injuries in the blaze and are in hospital in a stable condition, Thames Valley Police said.

On Tuesday the force said the fire had been brought under control and the area made safe.

open image in gallery Firefighter Jennie Logan, 30, was killed in a blaze at Bicester Motion in Oxfordshire ( PA Media )

Police are investigating the cause of the blaze and are treating the three deaths as unexplained.

In a statement previously released by the police, Ms Logan’s mother, father and sister Emilie paid tribute to her “bravery and fearlessness” as they described her as a “force to be reckoned with”.

“When Jennie’s pager went off, there was no stopping her,” they added.

“Never did we think that when running out the door last Thursday, to give it her all, like she always did, it would be for the final time.”

open image in gallery David Chester ‘died the way he lived’, his family says ( Thames Valley Police/PA Wire )

Mr Chester, from Bicester, died after helping fire crews “without hesitation”, his family said in a tribute.

“Dave was always known as the man you went to when you needed any sort of help. This is exactly what happened on Thursday evening, he saw firefighters needing assistance and helped without hesitation,” they said.

“He was not a victim but a hero, he died the way he lived – helping others and putting them ahead of himself.

“Although he is no longer with us, he will always be in our hearts and his legacy will continue.”