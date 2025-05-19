Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “amazing man” died while helping fire crews tackle a huge blaze at a former RAF base in Bicester, his family have said as they paid tribute to the father.

Dave Chester, 57, was working at Bicester Motion when the blaze broke out, claiming his life and two firefighters - Jennie Logan and Martyn Sadler - on Thursday night.

Two further firefighters suffered serious injuries and are in hospital, Oxfordshire County Council said previously.

In a statement released by Thames Valley Police, Mr Chester’s family said: “Dave was the most amazing man we will ever know, we love and miss him so much. He was a loving and caring father, husband, son and brother. He was Bicester born and bred and known by almost everyone. Once you met Dave, you never forgot him or his quirky sense of humour.

open image in gallery Dave Chester, 57, died in the blaze at Bicester Motion on Thursday, along with firefighters Jennie Logan and Martyn Sadler ( Thames Valley Police )

“You won’t find anyone who worked harder than he did, he built an incredible business from the ground up alongside the help of his family and friends.”

They added: “Bicester Motion has been a huge part of our lives, with many amazing memories and friends made along the way. Dave was always known as the man you went to when you needed any sort of help.

“This is exactly what happened on Thursday evening, he saw firefighters needing assistance and helped without hesitation. He was not a victim but a hero, he died the way he lived – helping others and putting them ahead of himself.

open image in gallery The fire broke out at Bicester Motion business park in Oxfordshire last Thursday ( BBC )

“Although he is no longer with us he will always be in our hearts and his legacy will continue.”

A golden plaque has been installed at the entrance to the site, with a tribute reading: “Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. Bicester Motion. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those affected by the sad loss of two firefighters and the member of the public. Love from the Bicester community.”

Ms Logan, aged 30, and Mr Sadler, 38, were among the ten fire crews that rushed to the fire as neighbours reported multiple explosions and clouds of dense black smoke at 6.39pm.

open image in gallery Firefighters Jennie Logan, 30, and Martyn Sadler, 38, died in a fire at a former RAF based in Bicester on Thursday (Bicester RUFC/Martyn Sadler/Charlie Sadler/PA)

A close friend of Ms Logan, and a fellow firefighter, posted on social media: “Life is cruel but now everyone can be proud of the hero that I saw, that I heard, that I hugged.”

Mr Sadler’s cousin David described the death of his family member as a “devastating loss”. “Thank you to everyone for the overwhelming number of messages following the devastating loss of my cousin, colleague, role model and hero Martyn Sadler at the fire in Bicester last night,” he wrote on social media.

The Bicester Rugby Union Football Club, with which both Ms Logan and Mr Sadler were involved, said the presence of both firefighters would be “massively missed”.

A fundraising site in memory of those who lost their lives has been set up by Bicester resident Daniel Chartrand, and the GoFundMe page has already raised nearly £2,000 of its £4,500 target.

Fire investigators and Thames Valley Police are working to establish the cause of the blaze, the force added.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Metcalfe, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing but this is a complex investigation which may take some time.”