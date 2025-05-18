Local rugby club will hold firefighters killed in Bicester blaze ‘in our hearts’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have been paid to the two firefighters killed in a fire at a former RAF base by their local rugby club, which said it will “carry their memories in our hearts into every game”.

Firefighters Jennie Logan, 30, and Martyn Sadler, 38, died in the fire at Bicester Motion on Thursday, during which local business owner David Chester, 57, from Bicester, was also killed.

In a statement, Paul Jaggers, chairman of Bicester Rugby Union Football Club (RUFC) of which both Ms Logan and Mr Sadler had been involved, praised their commitment and enthusiasm to the sport in a tribute on behalf of the club.

He said Mr Sadler, who had been involved with the rugby club for more than 20 years and played senior men’s rugby for more than 10 years, always brought his “infectious smile and energy to every game”.

Mr Jaggers said the firefighter was a “true clubman and rugby man” who was “always willing to pull on an opposition shirt if they were short of numbers”.

“He just loved the game,” he added.

“After hanging up his playing boots, he started supporting the Bicester Vixens (ladies’ team) as first aider.

Ms Logan joined Bicester Vixens in November 2021, the chairman said, and her “determination to push herself shone” from her first session.

“She was a dedicated and driven number eight, committed to being the best player she could be for the team,” Mr Jaggers added.

“Jennie was so much more than her performance.

“She was a kind, gentle and thoughtful force to be reckoned with, who knew what the women’s game deserved.

“We will carry their memories in our hearts into every game, training, social and everyday.”

A golden plaque has been installed at the entrance to the site of the blaze, with a tribute reading: “Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. Bicester Motion.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those affected by the sad loss of two firefighters and the member of the public. Love from the Bicester community.”

The plaque is surrounded by flowers and messages left by members of the public and the London Fire Brigade.

Both firefighters worked at Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (OFRS) and Mr Sadler was also part of the London Fire Brigade.

Two further OFRS firefighters suffered serious injuries and are in hospital, Oxfordshire County Council said previously.

Ten fire and rescue crews were called to tackle the blaze at 6.39pm on Thursday, which prompted a major response and warnings for local residents to stay indoors.

Explosions had been heard around the time of the incident, while residents described seeing “apocalyptic” black smoke rising above the area.

A fundraiser, set up by Bicester RUFC for the Fire Fighters Charity in memory of Mr Sadler and Mr Logan, has raised more than £3,000 as of Sunday afternoon.

Fire investigators and Thames Valley Police are working to establish the cause of the blaze in what police previously called a “complex investigation which may take some time”.