M&S tells agency staff to stay home as fallout of cyberattack continues

Hundreds of agency workers at Marks & Spencer have been told not to come into work as the retailer continues to deal with the fallout of a cyber attack.

Staff have been instructed to stay at home rather than come into work at the retailer’s main clothing and homeware warehouse in the East Midlands, Sky News has reported.

Some 200 agency staff had been due to work at the Castle Donington logistics centre, the broadcaster reported, citing a source close to M&S.

Agency staff make up around 20 per cent of the site’s workforce, the source said, adding that M&S employees were told to come in as usual.

M&S have been contacted for a comment.

open image in gallery M&S shares dipped as it continues to battle the cyber incident (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

Disruption at the well-known British brand began last weekend as contactless payments and click-and-collect orders were affected.

Last Tuesday, M&S chief executive Stuart Machin wrote to customers confirming the problem, adding that the retailer would be implementing "minor, temporary changes" to in-store operations as the company manages the ongoing "cyber incident."

On Friday M&S temporarily stopped taking orders from its website and apps amid the deepening fallout of the cyber attack.

The historic retailer said it is “working extremely hard to restart online and app shopping” and apologised again for disruption to shoppers.

It has already been unable to process click and collect orders in stores after being impacted by a “cyber incident”.

The company has taken actions to protect its network and has also reported the incident to data protection supervisory authorities and the National Cyber Security Centre.

“We are truly sorry for this inconvenience,” the company said. “Our stores are open to welcome customers.

“We informed customers on Tuesday that there was no need for them to take any action.

“That remains the case, and if the situation changes we will let them know.”

More follows on this breaking news story...