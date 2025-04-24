Marks & Spencer payment down: Contactless payments still unavailable days after cyber attack
Shares in the company dipped further on Thursday morning due to disruption caused by the cyber attack
Marks & Spencer continues to grapple with a cyber incident affecting contactless payments and click-and-collect orders, causing further share dips on Thursday morning.
The disruption, which began last weekend, has left customers facing payment issues and order delays.
On Tuesday, the retailer apologised for implementing "minor, temporary changes" to in-store operations, citing the need to protect customers and the business.
These changes, M&S confirmed, remain in effect as the company manages the ongoing "cyber incident."
Specifically, the retailer stated it is "not currently processing contactless payments" due to the attack.
It added that it has also paused the collection of click and collect orders in stores and highlighted there “may be some delay” to online delivery orders.
But it added that stores are still open and customers can continue to shop through its website and app.
In a statement, the company said: “We have made the proactive decision to move some of our processes offline to protect our colleagues, partners, suppliers and our business.
“We are incredibly grateful for the understanding and support that our customers, colleagues, partners and suppliers have shown.
“We are working hard to restore our services and minimise disruption and are being supported by industry-leading experts.”
Shares in M&S were 1.3 per cent lower on Thursday.