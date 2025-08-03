Man dies after falling at Oasis Wembley Stadium concert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has died after falling at London’s Wembley Stadium during an Oasis concert on Saturday, police have said.

Officers at the stadium responded to an incident at 10:19pm alongside medics at the venue and the London Ambulance Service after reports that someone had been injured.

"A man - aged in his 40s - was found with injuries consistent with a fall. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

According to reports, the man was in the upper tier of Wembley before he fell while watching the sell-out reunion.

Photographs of Oasis Live '25 Tour at Wembley Stadium 25th July 2025 ( Big Brother Recordings )

The Met have called on people who witnessed the incident, or who knowingly or unknowingly took mobile phone footage of it to come forward.

The brothers were performing at Wembley Stadium as part of Oasis’s ongoing reunion tour, which has seen hundreds of thousands in the UK witness Noel and Liam Gallagher’s much-anticipated return.

Oasis will tour Scotland, Ireland, Canada and the United States before they return to London for two final dates at Wembley.

Police said in their statement: “At around 22:19hrs on Saturday, 2 August, officers on duty at Wembley Stadium for the Oasis concert responded alongside venue medics and the London Ambulance Service to reports that a person had been injured.

“A man - aged in his 40s – was found with injuries consistent with a fall. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage.

“If you have any information that could help us to confirm what happened, please call 101, quoting 7985/02AUG.”