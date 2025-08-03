Noel Gallagher pushes back at Oasis crowd as Manchester is ‘booed’ during London gig
Mancunian band performed a run of gigs at London’s Wembley Stadium
Noel Gallagher was seen hitting back at the crowd during a recent Oasis gig when the London audience booed the mention of Manchester.
Gallagher, 58, hails from Manchester’s Longsight area along with his brother and Oasis bandmate Liam.
The brothers were performing at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday (2 August) as part of Oasis’s ongoing reunion tour.
During the gig, Gallagher asked the crowd (as reported by The Mirror): “Are there any Mancunians in the house?”
The question prompted cheers from the Manchester-born fans in attendance, but also a smattering of boos.
Gallagher then addressed the dissenters, asking: “What you f***ing booing for?”
He continued: “You're only here because of Mancunians. You're only here because of Manchester aren't you? You want to be us? What you booing for?”
Gallagher then dedicated the band’s next song to “all Mancunians”.
It isn’t the first time on the current Oasis tour that a moment of audience interaction has backfired for the Gallaghers.
During a performance at Manchester’s Heaton Park last month, Liam, a well-known supporter of Manchester City football club, dedicated a rendition of “D’You Know What I Mean?” to Pep Guardiola, the team’s current manager.
He stated that the song was dedicated to “the greatest manager of all time, the one and only Pep Guardiola”.
The renowned 54-year-old football coach was in attendance at the gig, but the nod prompted a swathe of boos from the crowd.
Gallagher responded to the jeers at the time, asking the crowd: “Who you f***ing booing?”
Oasis’s reunion tour has been met with an enthusiastic reception from fans and critics alike.
In a five-star review of the tour’s opening night, The Independent’s Mark Beaumont wrote: “The real underlying thrill is of a historical moment fully revived.
“For all the laddish boorishness that Oasis undoubtedly encapsulated, the Britpop era, for Millennials and Gen Zers alike, is as halcyon as Beatlemania or the summer of love – a time of vivid colour, jubilant melody, political stability and affordable flats. And to be a part of this second wind of torrid Oasismania, hyped by effusive press coverage and leading to historic shows such as this one, is as close to actually “being there” as it’s possible to get.”
