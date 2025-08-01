Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oasis will return to Wembley Stadium on Saturday (2 August) for the penultimate set of London dates on their long-awaited reunion tour.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher will perform for five nights at Wembley Stadium, following their critically acclaimed return to Cardiff and hugely successful homecoming gig at Manchester’s Heaton Park.

Oasis have not played Wembley Stadium as a band since 12 July 2009, as part of their Dig Out Your Soul tour. They first played the venue nine years earlier on 21 July in 2000 during their Standing on the Shoulder of Giants tour.

Announced in August 2024, the band’s reunion follows 15 years after Noel quit the Britpop group, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer” following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

The Oasis Live ’25 tour kicked off in Cardiff on 4 July, before heading across the UK and Ireland.

The band have so far played three of five nights at Wembley. This will be followed by a second stint of two back-to-back shows in September.

Gates at Wembley Stadium will open at 5pm, with rock band Cast on as the first support act at 6pm, then the Verve frontman and solo artist Richard Ashcroft on at 7pm.

Oasis are due on stage at 8.15pm and are scheduled to finish at 10.15pm.

Noel and Liam Gallagher will be joined on stage by Gem Archer, Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, and Andy Bell, all former members of Oasis, alongside drummer Joey Waronker, who has previously toured with Liam.

The band will also be backed by a brass section and backing singer Jess Greenfield, who is part of Noel’s side project The High Flying Birds.

The remaining dates for the Wembley gigs are as follows:

Wembley Stadium, London, England - Saturday 2 August

Wembley Stadium, London, England - Sunday 3 August

The band are set to return to Wembley for two more dates in September, playing on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 respectively.

Oasis will then go on to play three nights at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium (August 8, 9 and 12) before taking their tour around the globe.

Data from viagogo reveals UK-based Oasis fans are willing to travel far and beyond to see the Gallagher brothers live.

British fans are travelling to countries including the US, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Chile and more to see the group.

The top 6 destinations for Brits are New Jersey, California, Toronto, Chicago, Mexico City and Buenos Aires.

open image in gallery Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher perform during the first night of the Oasis reunion tour ( Getty )

The full international dates are as follows:

Sat 16 Aug - Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland

Sun 17 Aug - Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland

Sun 24 Aug - Rogers Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Mon 25 Aug - Rogers Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Thu 28 Aug - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois, US

Sun 31 Aug - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US

Mon 1 Sep - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US

Sat 6 Sep - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, California, US

Sun 7 Sep - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, California, US

Fri 12 Sep - Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, Mexico

Sat 13 Sep - Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, Mexico

Tue 21 Oct - Goyang Stadium, Goyang, South Korea

Sat 25 Oct - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

Sun 26 Oct - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

Fri 31 Oct - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

Sat 1 Nov - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

Tue 4 Nov - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

Fri 7 Nov - Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia

Sat 8 Nov - Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia

Sat 15 Nov - Estadio Mâs Monumental, Buenos Aries, Argentina

Sun 16 Nov - Estadio Mâs Monumental, Buenos Aries, Argentina

Wed 19 Nov - Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos, Santiago, Chile

Sat 22 Nov - MorumBIS, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Sun 23 Nov - MorumBIS, Sao Paulo, Brazil

open image in gallery Liam Gallagher at Oasis’ Wembley concert on 25 July ( Big Brother Recordings )

So far on the tour, the band have not deviated from the setlist that they played on the first night in Cardiff, starting with “Hello”, “Acquiesce”, “Morning Glory” and “Some Might Say”, followed by other classics such as “Little By Little”, “Half The World Away”, ‘Slide Away” and “Live Forever”.

The band have consistently finished their gigs with an encore of “The Masterplan”, “Don’t Look Back in Anger”, “Wonderwall” and “Champagne Supernova”.

The full setlist is likely to be:

“Hello”

”Acquiesce”

“Morning Glory”

“Some Might Say”

“Bring It on Down”

“Fade Away”

“Supersonic”

“Roll With It”

“Talk Tonight”

“Half the World Away”

“Little by Little”

“D’You Know What I Mean?”

“Stand by Me”

“Cast No Shadow”

“Slide Away”

“Whatever”

“Live Forever”

“Rock 'N' Roll Star”

Encore

“The Masterplan”

“Don’t Look Back in Anger”

“Wonderwall”

“Champagne Supernova”

open image in gallery Liam Gallagher, left, holds the hand aloft of Noel Gallagher from the band Oasis as they perform during their reunion concert on Friday, July 4, 2025 ( Invision/AP )

How to get tickets:

While fans have been pleading for the group to reunite since they disbanded, website issues on Ticketmaster and controversial dynamic pricing brought outrage when fans tried to purchase tickets, with many failing to secure a spot.

After tickets for the UK and Ireland shows went on sale last year, some standard tickets appeared to have jumped from £148 to £355.

The controversy prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to do an assessment at the use of dynamic pricing.

While the tour is completely sold out, Oasis did announce in June that “a very limited number of additional tickets” would go on sale after the layout of the shows are perfected.

Prior to their Cardiff shows, the band told hopeful fans to keep their eyes on their inboxes.

Elsewhere, fans can still purchase tickets via Ticketmaster’s resale site as well as Viagogo, Vividseats, See Tickets, StubHub, and Twickets.

Viagogo: The cheapest tickets on Viagogo, at the time of writing, are:

Saturday 2 August - £369

Sunday 3 August - £372

Vividseats: The cheapest tickets on Vividseats, at the time of writing, are:

Saturday 2 August - £310

Sunday 3 August - £369

Stubhub: The cheapest tickets on Stubhub, at the time of writing, are:

Saturday 2 August - £374

Sunday 3 August - £422

Twickets: The cheapest tickets on Twickets, at the time of writing, are:

Saturday 2 August - Unavailable

Sunday 3 August - £427

Seating plan:

The seating plan for Oasis shows that if you have a Front Standing ticket, you’ll be at the front of the stage. If you have a Rear Standing ticket, you’ll be slightly further back in the blue section.

There are also other areas of the stadium which are Level 1 Seating (Red, sections 101 to 144), Level 2 Seating (Yellow, sections 201 to 252 ) and Level 5 Seating (Green, sections 501 to 552).

If you are curious to know exactly where you are sitting, you can use Wembley Stadium's “view from your seat” tool.

open image in gallery Oasis Wembley Stadium seating plan ( Wembley Stadium )

A movie, produced by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, is being made in conjunction with the reunion tour.

Formed in Manchester in 1991, Oasis signed to independent record label Creation Records in 1993, rising to fame with the release of their debut chart-topping album Definitely Maybe on 29 August 1994.