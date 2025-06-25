Oasis share exciting update for those still hoping to get tour tickets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oasis have provided hope for those wishing on last-minute tickets to their reunion shows.

Liam and Noel Gallagher are set to return to the stage for the first time in 15 years on 4 July.

After going on sale in August 2024, tickets sold out in just 10 hours, with the tour proving to be one of the most in-demand of the decade.

Websites were reported to have crashed and thousands of fans were left dejected after failing to get their hands on tickets.

However, there might be one final chance for those who were left empty-handed.

The “Wonderwall” hitmakers have shared a statement revealing that promoters could release “a very limited number of additional tickets” after the layout of the shows are perfected.

“As the shows are getting closer, Oasis promoters may be able to release a very limited number of additional tickets for sale once final sight lines are checked and the production is fine tuned,” a statement shared on the band’s social media channels read.

The note instructed hopeful fans to keep their eyes on their inboxes in the run-up to the first show in Cardiff on Friday.

“These final production releases will happen over the coming days. If you are an Oasismynet member, keep an eye on your inbox for an email from your regular Oasismynet or Ticketmaster correspondence address.

“Please double check the email is form the correct account before following links or sharing any purchase information.”

open image in gallery Oasis shares exciting update for fans ( X )

Fans have been clamouring to learn what songs will appear on the Oasis setlist for their tour, which will include several dates at Wembley Stadium in London and in their hometown of Manchester. They will perform international concerts in the US, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Australia and South America.

While the Gallagher brothers are clearly on better terms than they have been at points over the years, The Sun reported that tour organisers have taken steps to keep them apart backstage.

The publication quotes a source as saying: “You might be seeing Oasis on stage but you will not be seeing Liam and Noel together afterwards. Each of them had a VIP list where their friends and famous fans could buy their tickets. But depending on which brother you got your ticket off, it’s their green room and after-party you’re invited to.

“So if you’re on Noel’s list but fancy going across to say hello to Liam, it’s going to be a case of trying to blag entry. It seems like they are totally separate events. It’s gutting for people who want to hang out with both of them but it seems they’re keeping it all at a distance.”

open image in gallery The Oasis Live ’25 Tour starts on 4 July ( Fear PR )

Liam responded to the reports on X/Twitter, writing: “After party’s are for w***ers I’m getting straight of after the gigs get my beauty sleep this level of sexiness doesn’t happen by staying up talking bollox to bellends [sic].”