Man dies after driving wrong way along M6 motorway

A man has died after driving his car in the wrong direction on the M6 motorway and crashing into another car on Sunday night.

Lancashire police were alerted to a Vauxhall Astra car travelling in the wrong direction on the M6 at 9.33pm, near Charnock Richard services on the southbound carriageway.

A collision took place minutes later when the driver of the Astra in his fifties crashed into a Toyota Corolla carrying two male passengers in their forties, who were hospitalised with serious injuries.

The motorway remains closed whilst a police investigation is underway. Officers currently believe that the Vauxhall Astra was travelling in the wrong direction.

The police have urged the public to come forward any information. Sergeant Rebecca Price, of Lancashire Police Road Policing Unit said: “A man has sadly died in this collision, and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

A crash overnight has blocked the southbound M6 on the border of Lancashire and Greater Manchester.National Highways North West said the M6 in Lancashire was closed southbound between J28 (Leyland) and J27 (Standish) following a "serious collision" ( National Highways )

“I want to make a direct appeal to anyone who was travelling on the motorway, and may have witnessed, or have dashcam footage of the collision.

“We’re also keen to see any footage from Blackpool Road in Preston, at around 9:15pm, where we believe the Astra may have been involved in a damage only collision.

“If you have any information, or footage that could assist those enquiries, please get in touch with us as soon as you can.”

She added: “We know that this collision has had a significant impact on traffic in the area, and we thank those of you who were stuck in the traffic or had your route delayed for your patience whilst we responded to the incident.

“This will understandably cause some discussion in the local community, but I want to take this time to ask that you please refrain from speculating online or otherwise and allow our team to carry out our investigation.

“Please remember that there are real people who have been affected by this collision who may see your comments online.”

If you have any information that may be vital for the police you can call 101 or email SCIU@lancashire.police.uk quoting log 1162 as of October 26.