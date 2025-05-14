Severe delays on M25 and sections closed after waste lorry overturns
Oil, diesel and waste have been spilt onto the M25
A lorry has overturned spilling oil across the M25 and causing huge tailbacks throughout rush hour.
The HGV crashed into another lorry on the anticlockwise carriageway between junction six (Godstone) and five (Chevening) at around 3.45am on Wednesday.
Oil, diesel and waste have been spilt onto the major motorway bringing traffic to a standstill.
National Highways warned the clean-up operation of the "large spillage" will be "extensive and complex" and the road will now need to be resurfaced.
“Traffic caught within the closure has now cleared. Accident investigations are now taking place,” the agency added.
Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said they were in attendance at the scene where 45 minute delays are being reported.
“The road has been closed and is likely to be for some time, which will affect rush hour traffic on surrounding roads”, a spokesman said.
“Please avoid the area and allow extra time for your journey. Thanks to our partners who are also in attendance.”
Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Square diversion symbol on road signs and exit the orbital road at J6 before rejoining on the A25.
The oil spill could cause delays for thousands of vehicles heading to Heathrow and Gatwick airports, the Port of Dover and the Eurotunnel.
