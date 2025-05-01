Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drivers gearing up for the bank holiday weekend have received a welcome boost as petrol prices fall to their lowest point in almost four years.

The RAC confirmed on Thursday that the average price of a litre of petrol now stands at 134.06p, a figure not seen since July 2021 when it dipped to 133.9p.

Despite this positive trend, the RAC expressed disappointment that the decrease hasn't been more substantial, given recent reductions in oil prices.

Their analysis suggests that wholesale costs currently paid by retailers point to a potential 4p per litre undervaluing for both petrol and diesel.

This discrepancy means drivers could be paying around 130p for petrol and 136p for diesel, if prices accurately reflected the current market conditions.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “Drivers will be relieved to know that petrol is at its cheapest point in four years.

“During that time, we’ve had the pain of record prices with petrol averaging 191.5p (and diesel almost £2 a litre) so some better news at the pumps is very welcome.

“Now, due to global factors, oil is trading below 65 US dollars, which means the price of both petrol and diesel should fall lower still.

“Retailers ought to be reducing their prices on a daily basis to reflect the fact they’re paying less for new supply.

“Perhaps there might even be an announcement about a hefty price cut from one of the biggest retailers.”

open image in gallery The RAC said it was “disappointing” the price drop has not been even steeper, given cuts to oil prices. ( PA Wire )

The RAC is estimating that more than 17 million leisure trips by car will be made across the UK between Friday and bank holiday Monday.

That is one million more than it expected, ahead of the early May bank holiday period, last weekend.

Transport analytics company Inrix predicted that the worst traffic on Friday is likely to be later in the afternoon and the early evening.

The M5 southbound from Junction 15 for Bristol to Junction 23 for Bridgwater is expected to see delays of up to 40 minutes from 7pm.

Journeys on the M25 clockwise from the South Mimms interchange to Essex are expected to be delayed for a similar duration from 4pm, as commuter traffic will compete for road space with leisure trips.

Drivers embarking on journeys on Friday are advised to set off before 10am.

Those travelling on Saturday, Sunday or Monday should leave either before 11am or after 3pm, the RAC and Inrix said.

Thousands of people will suffer disruption to train journeys as Network Rail will carry out more than 630 engineering projects over the two bank holiday periods in May.

The most significant impact for the first bank holiday will be at London Euston.

open image in gallery Motorists will hit the roads over the May Bank Holiday ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire )

No trains will run between there and Milton Keynes on Sunday or Monday because of embankment repairs, track renewal and drainage works.

No Southeastern trains will serve London Victoria on Saturday or Sunday, with services diverted via London Bridge or London Cannon Street.

There will be no services between Cambridge and Audley End between Saturday and Monday.

Brian Paynter, Network Rail’s capital delivery head of track, said: “There’s a lot of great work happening over the early May bank holiday to improve the reliability and safety of the railway for passengers and freight.

“We know some of this will be disruptive, but bank holidays remain the least busy time for carrying out complex upgrades.

“I’d like to encourage people to plan ahead at www.nationalrail.co.uk/spring and recommend to those planning journeys to or from London Euston, to travel either side of the early May bank holiday weekend for the most straightforward journey.”