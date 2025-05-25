Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Veteran political adviser Lord Browne has described Sir Keir Starmer’s premiership as “trying to fix the wings of an airplane while you’re already in flight,” after The Independent revealed plans of a plot within Labour to oust the PM.

The cross-bench peer and former BP boss was speaking at the 2025 Hay Festival of Literature and Arts, which is partnered with The Independent for the second year running.

He was appearing on a panel alongside climate expert Friederike Otto and leading women’s rights lawyer Harriet Wistrich, as part of the festival’s daily News Review event, chaired by The Independent’s Chief Book Critic Martin Chilton.

Responding to The Independent’s report on disquiet within Labour over Sir Keir’s premiership, Lord Browne, who advised five prime ministers including Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair, said the government should counteract “uncertainty” with a plan.

“And I mean a plan, not just a vision,” he said. “I was surprised that, despite the number of experienced people in government, it wasn't evidently clear that this particular administration came in with a plan.

“It's very difficult when you're trying to fix the wings of an airplane while you’re already in flight - and that is a really dangerous thing to do.

“Let’s see, maybe it’s early days and maybe the learning will take place during the process of government.”

The Independent revealed that a large number of MPs from the so-called "soft left" of the party are organising to try to force a change of direction within the party

The comments come after The Independent revealed that a large number of MPs from the so-called “soft left” of the party are organising to try to force a change of direction within the party.

Sir Keir’s turbulent first 10 months as prime minister have prompted growing questions about his leadership, magnified by the party’s recent losses at local elections, in which they lost two-thirds of the council seats they had in 2021.

He has also sparked controversy over over his stance on migration, welfare cuts and the decision to cut winter fuel payments.

Responding to The Independent's report on a Labour plot to oust Sir Keir Starmer as leader, Lord Browne said the government should counteract "uncertainty" with a plan.

During Sunday morning’s event, the panel discussed a wide range of topics inspired by the day’s headlines including climate policy around the world, the post office scandal and violence against women and girls (VAWG).

Ms Wistrich, founder and director of the Centre for Women's Justice, told the audience that the government’s progress on VAWG targets had been “disappointing”, while climatologist Friederike Otto warned Donald Trump’s cuts to US meteorologist jobs could cost lives in parts of the country.

Spread over 11 days, the 38th spring edition of the annual cultural event is set in Hay-on-Wye, the idyllic and picturesque “Town of Books”. The star-studded lineup includes Mary Trump, Michael Sheen, Jameela Jamil and more.

The Independent has partnered with the Festival once again to host a series of morning panels titled The News Review, where our journalists will explore current affairs with leading figures from politics, science, the arts and comedy every morning.