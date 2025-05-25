Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Angela Rayner has shut down growing rumours that she is seeking to challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the leadership of the Labour Party, saying she doesn’t want to lead the party.

Sir Keir’s deputy categorically ruled out holding the position at any point in the future, despite a growing belief within Labour that she would be the most likely successor as the prime minister battles plummeting approval ratings following brutal results at the local elections.

It comes after The Independent revealed that a large number of MPs from the so-called “soft left” of the party are organising to try to force a change of direction, with allies of Ms Rayner urging her to organise a leadership contest.

open image in gallery Angela Rayner has ruled out becoming leader of the Labour Party ( Sky News )

But asked whether she would like to shut down the leadership rumours, Ms Rayner told Sky News. “Yeah. Absolutely not. I don't want to be leader of the Labor Party.”

She added: “I'm very happy and honoured to be deputy prime minister of country, and I've got a lot in my in tray to prove that I can do the job that I'm doing and deliver on those milestones for people in the country. That's what I'm interested in.”

Pressed on whether she has any intention of being leader in the future, she said: “I have no desire to go for the leadership of the Labour Party. My desire is to deliver for the people of this country who have given me opportunities beyond what I could have dreamed of.”

Asked whether she could say she will never be leader, she said: “Never.”

There was fevered speculation over a possible leadership challenge from the deputy prime minister after a memo containing apparent tax rise plans was leaked, alongside media briefings alleging that she could be demoted.

It comes amid growing questions over Sir Keir’s leadership after Labour suffered a bruising defeat at the local elections, losing two-thirds of the council seats they had in 2021– as well as losing the previously Labour-held Runcorn and Helsby parliamentary seat to Reform UK.

There is growing unease over the direction of the party under Sir Keir following a turbulent 10 months in office - with concern over the party’s hard line on migration, upcoming welfare cuts and last year’s decision to means test the winter fuel payments.

While the prime minister has since announced plans to water down the changes to winter fuel, there is still stark concern from backbenchers that the government is alienating its key voters.