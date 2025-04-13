Body found in search for girl, 11, who went missing in River Thames
Kaliyah Coa, 11, went missing after entering the River Thames in March
The family of an 11-year-old girl, who went missing in the Thames on March 31, have been told that a body has been found in the river.
Kaliyah Coa, who had been playing during a school inset day, entered the Thames near Barge House Causeway, close to London City Airport, in east London, on March 31.
She was not found despite a large search by emergency services.
The Metropolitan Police said her family has been told that a body was found in the river on Sunday morning.
A police statement said: “The Met was alerted to a body in the River Thames in Maritime Quay, E14 on Sunday April 13 at 9.03am.
“The body is yet to be formally identified. However, the family of Kaliyah Coa have been informed of this development and are being supported by specialist officers.”
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
