Police launch urgent search after girl, 11, falls into River Thames
Metropolitan Police launch ‘extensive search’ after child falls into water in east London
A huge search operation has been launched after an 11-year-old girl fell into the River Thames.
Police helicopters and boats have been looking for the girl since she entered the water close to the Woolwich Ferry in east London at 1.15pm on Monday.
A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 1.15pm on Monday, 31 March to reports of an 11-year-old girl who had entered the River Thames near to Barge House Causeway, E16.
“A large scale response is ongoing, supported by all emergency services, working together to conduct an extensive search in efforts to locate her.
“Her next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers.”
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said the crew arrived but have been stood down.
“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (HART)”, they said
“Our crews assisted our emergency services partners at the scene but were later stood down.”
This is a breaking news story... More to follow...
