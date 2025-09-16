Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

London protests latest: Starmer says rally sent ‘shiver’ through UK as Musk lashes out at call for sanctions

Sir Keir Starmer said the trouble that broke out at the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ march was more than ‘just very bad behaviour’

Tara Cobham,Tom Watling
Tuesday 16 September 2025 00:46 EDT
Video Player Placeholder
Elon Musk makes appearance at Tommy Robinson rally: ‘Fight back or die’

Sir Keir Starmer has condemned Tommy Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” demonstration, saying it sent a “shiver” through the UK.

The prime minister is also facing demands to sanction Elon Musk – who has now lashed out at the calls – after the tech billionaire called for the dissolution of parliament in comments to the up to 150,000 demonstrators on Saturday.

The X and Tesla owner’s speech at the London rally organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson – in which he also told protesters to “either fight back or you die” – has been denounced as “inappropriate” and “disgusting”.

In an interview with Channel 4 News on Monday, Sir Keir described the demonstration as “plastic patriotism”, adding that it had been more than “just very bad behaviour”.

He said: “It sent a shiver through so many of our communities who now feel more scared than they did before. I understand that.”

On Sunday, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey wrote to the prime minister, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch and UK Reform leader Nigel Farage, urging them to join him in “condemning Mr Musk's dangerous remarks inciting violence ” and to consider sanctions against Musk.

The tech billionaire has now hit back, calling Mr Davey a “craven coward”.

Recommended

Nigel Farage breaks silence after Elon Musk urges UK to ‘fight or die’ at Tommy Robinson march

Farage breaks silence after Musk urges UK to ‘fight or die’ at Tommy Robinson march

Nigel Farage said Elon Musk's "fight back or you die" calls at Tommy Robinson’s rally in London over the weekend "left a degree of ambiguity." Sir Keir Starmer is facing calls to sanction the tech billionaire after he called for the “dissolution of Parliament” during a speech at a march on Saturday. Mr Musk also told the crowd that “violence is coming” and that “you either fight back or you die”. "Elon and I have a relationship, wouldn't say a very good one. He's generally rather rude about me... You know, it would be nice to get some clarification of what fight meant in that context," Mr Farage said at a press conference announcing Danny Kruger's defection to Reform UK from the Conservatives. "If the fight that Musk was talking about was about standing up for our rights of free speech, if it was about fighting in elections to overcome the established parties, then that absolutely is the fight that we're in."
Tom Watling16 September 2025 04:00

The far-right march was a significant event, and a sinister one

The Unite the Kingdom march showed us the danger of Tommy Robinson

Editorial: Mainstream politicians need to better counter the inflammatory arguments on display at the Unite the Kingdom protest
Tom Watling16 September 2025 02:01

Elon Musk issues chilling ‘fight back or you die’ message at Tommy Robinson rally

Elon Musk issues chilling ‘fight back or you die’ message at rally

Tom Watling16 September 2025 00:00

Think Rylan is right about asylum-seekers? So does Tommy Robinson…

Think Rylan is right about asylum-seekers? So does Tommy Robinson…

The TV presenter divided opinion by saying live on This Morning that it is ‘insane’ that illegal migrants are put up in hotels – but when the far right’s most notorious poster boy comes out in your favour, it’s probably time to reconsider your position, says Sharan Dhaliwal
Tom Watling15 September 2025 23:03

Who is Tommy Robinson: From apprentice aircraft engineer to right-wing activist

Tommy Robinson: From apprentice aircraft engineer to right-wing activist

The English Defence League founder has made a career of anti-migration activism, and being jailed has done nothing to deter his many followers
Tom Watling15 September 2025 22:04

James frontman ‘disgusted’ after Tommy Robinson uses indie band song ‘Sit Down’ at protest

James frontman ‘disgusted’ after Robinson uses indie band song ‘Sit Down’ at protest

Far-right figure used band’s smash hit ‘Sit Down’ in video posted to highlight size of demonstration he organised in London on Saturday
Tom Watling15 September 2025 21:03

Dozens of police officers injured and 25 arrests as huge Tommy Robinson rally marred by violence

Dozens of police officers injured as huge Tommy Robinson rally marred by violence

Twenty-six police officers hurt as MPs condemn ‘far-right thugs’ and Elon Musk’s calls for ‘dissolution of parliament’
Tom Watling15 September 2025 20:03

Davey responds to Musk's lashing out at him

Ed Davey has responded to Elon Musk’s lashing out at him.

The Lib Dem leader said: “Elon Musk called me a ‘craven coward’ this morning, because I called out his deeply dangerous and irresponsible rhetoric calling for violence on our streets over the weekend – telling protestors to ‘fight back or die’ and to overthrow the government.”

Tara Cobham15 September 2025 19:09

Unite the Kingdom protesters clash with police at rally

Unite the Kingdom protesters clash with police at rally

Tom Watling15 September 2025 19:02

Musk hits back at Davey's call for sanctions

Elon Musk has hit back at Ed Davey after the Liberal Democrat leader called for sanctions against the tech billionaire.

Musk called Mr Davey a “craven coward” in response to the MP’s letter, which urged Keir Starmer, Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage to join him in condemnation of the X owner.

Tara Cobham15 September 2025 18:29

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in