New CCTV footage shows moment missing teenage girl, 16, was last seen in Dartford

New CCTV footage of a missing teenage girl has been released as police continue to search for her.

Police are urging witnesses to come forward after Lola Bignell, 16, was reported missing in Kent on Monday.

The footage shows Ms Bignell in the Heath Road area of Dartford on Tuesday and appears to show that she has dyed her hair black.

Police say she may have travelled to Bexleyheath, Margate or the east Kent area, where she has links.

“The 16-year-old is described as around 5ft 5in and of slim build, with long brown hair and blue eyes,” Kent Police added.

Anyone who has seen the teenager is advised to contact Kent Police or call 999 if they have critical information on her whereabouts.

Messages of support poured in online in response to the urgent appeal, which was shared over 1,500 times.

As well as multiple wishes that Ms Bignell is found “safe and sound”, the community raised concerns over the number of young people going missing.

“So many youngsters going missing, what’s going on?” one comment read. “Hope she is found.”

Some 79 per cent of missing children are found within 24 hours and 90 per cent are found within two days, according to the charity Missing UK.

More than 170,000 people are reported missing every year in the UK, according to a National Crime Agency report.