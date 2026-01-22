Liz Hurley arrives at High Court to give evidence against Daily Mail publisher

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liz Hurley has arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice for the fourth day of the trial of the ongoing legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

She is due to give evidence on Thursday, a day after Prince Harry told the court: “They have made my wife’s life an absolute misery.”

Ms Hurley arrived at the central London court at around 9.45am with her son, Damian Hurley.

The Duke of Sussex has also arrived to support his fellow claimants, and was seeing waving to reporters and members of the public outside. When asked by a member of the media how he was feeling, he smiled and responded: “Great, thank you.”

When asked how the proceedings had made him feel by his barrister David Sherborne on Wednesday, the duke said: “It’s fundamentally wrong to put us through this again when all we wanted was an apology and accountability.

“It’s a horrible experience.”

open image in gallery Prince Harry is set to return on Thursday to support his fellow claimants ( Getty )

In his 23-page witness statement, Harry said that when he brought legal action against two other newspaper publishers, he had “no idea” that he may have had a claim against ANL.

He continued: “As I am sure is clear, if I had known earlier then I would have acted, particularly given ANL’s treatment of Meghan and her claim against it.”

The Duchess of Sussex sued ANL and won in 2021 after The Mail On Sunday published parts of a “personal and private” letter to her father Thomas Markle.

Soon after he began dating Meghan, Harry attacked the media over its “abuse and harassment” of her.

Kensington Palace warned on his behalf: “This is not a game – it is her life.”

In a frosty exchange between Harry and lawyers acting on behalf of ANL, the duke told the High Court: “My social circles were not leaky, I want to make that absolutely clear.”

He said that if he became suspicious of someone, “I would have to cut contact with this person”.

open image in gallery Prince Harry and Liz Hurley’s lawyer David Sherborne is set to continue questioning ( AFP/Getty )

One of the stories complained about by Harry concerned “confidential discussions” he had after a photo of a dying Diana, Princess of Wales was published in the Italian press – an article he described as “beyond cruel”.

In his written evidence, Harry described an article published in the Daily Mail in July 2006 as “really disgusting”, saying he was having private discussions with his brother, the now-Prince of Wales.

Other articles concerned his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy – with Harry telling the court he was “really worried something bad was going to happen” when he was in a relationship with her.

He said in written evidence: “I was never suspicious of Chelsy in relation to stories like this, but I was of her friends. If I saw this story at the time, I would have been very frustrated and angry.

“I would have questioned how Associated found out this information. But, at the same time, I would have felt like I had to accept this as the reality of my life.”

Ms Hurley, along with the duke, Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, fellow actress Sadie Frost, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence and politician Sir Simon Hughes are suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over allegations of unlawful information gathering.

ANL strongly denies wrongdoing and is defending the claims.

The trial before Mr Justice , which is due to conclude in March, will resume at 10.30am.