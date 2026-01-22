Prince Harry to support Hollywood actress in court case against Daily Mail publisher
- Liz Hurley arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice to give evidence on the fourth day of the ongoing legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).
- Prince Harry, also a claimant, attended court on Thursday after he previously stated that ANL's actions have made his wife's life “an absolute misery”, describing the experience as “horrible”.
- The Duke of Sussex testified that he was unaware he could have claimed against ANL earlier, linking his current action to their treatment of Meghan.
- Harry discussed his suspicion of “leaky” social circles and referenced “beyond cruel” articles concerning his mother, Diana, and his former girlfriend, Chelsy Davy.
- ANL, publisher of the Daily Mail, strongly denies the allegations of unlawful information gathering brought by Harry, Hurley, Sir Elton John, and other high-profile individuals.