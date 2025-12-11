The city hailed as the most generous in Britain for second year running

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool has been crowned the UK's most generous city for the second consecutive year, according to figures from fundraising platform GoFundMe.

The Merseyside city topped the list, which ranks locations based on donor numbers relative to population, demonstrating a consistent charitable spirit.

A prominent local appeal was for toddler Sienna-Rose Millen, whose family needed over £100,000 for a private medical flight after she collapsed on holiday in Mexico.

Elsewhere in Merseyside, more than £370,000 was raised for a new playground at Churchtown Primary School.

This poignant effort honoured pupils Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, and Bebe King, six, along with seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, who were tragically killed in the Southport knife attack last July.

The fundraiser was the fourth-biggest campaign on the crowdfunding platform in 2025.

open image in gallery William and Kate view paintings during a visit to Churchtown Primary School in Southport in September after the new commemorative playground was created ( Phil Noble/PA Wire )

GoFundMe chief executive Tim Cadogan said: “We’ve seen people across the UK help each other in extraordinary ways this year, and Liverpool taking the top spot once again is a testament to the generosity of its community.”

The most generous city rankings, published on Thursday, saw Glasgow in second place and London third, with Cardiff and Bristol taking up fourth and fifth positions.

Norwich came in sixth place and Manchester in seventh, while Belfast was number eight in the list and Edinburgh number nine.

Wrexham in North Wales made GoFundMe’s top 10 most generous cities for the first time following a campaign by mother Jasmin Roberts, who needed to raise £1.5 million for her one-year-old son Ollie to have heart surgery in the US.

Ollie is due to have the surgery at Stanford Children’s Hospital in California in January after the fundraising target was reached.

The campaign was the biggest fundraiser globally this year based on number of donations and was supported by Hollywood actor and Wrexham AFC co-chairman Ryan Reynolds, who donated £10,000.