Liverpool players and legends offer their support after parade crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Current and former Liverpool FC stars have sent messages of support after a car ploughed into a crowd in the city on Monday. They were joined by celebrity supporters in reaching out to those affected by the incident.

Crowds were celebrating Liverpool’s Premier League title win on Water Street in the city centre when a car drove into several people, leaving around 50 injured including four children. A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection.

Merseyside Police said the suspect was the driver of the car, adding that he was white, British and from the Liverpool area. The force said the incident was not being treated as terrorism.

On Tuesday, club captain Virgil van Dijk said he was “praying for a speedy recovery” for all those injured in the crash following the title parade.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who attended the parade, said he was “shocked and devastated”.

He added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are injured and affected. You’ll never walk alone.”

Liverpoool FC player Trent Alexander-Arnold and former mangager Jurgen Klopp pictured in 2019 ( Getty Images )

And Liverpool-born club academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold said: “My thoughts are with the whole city, especially all affected by yesterday’s devastating events.

“Hopefully those who were injured will make a full recovery and the city will pull together as it always does.”

Club legend Sir Kenny Dalglish said he was “shocked, horrified and deeply saddened” before adding “your Liverpool family are behind you”.

Former Liverpool FC captain Steven Gerrard has said he is “shocked, sickened and saddened” at the incident, adding: “My thoughts and prayers go out to all the people involved and their families.”

Ex-striker Robbie Fowler called the news “heartbreaking” and said he was “absolutely sickened with what’s happened here”.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher posted on X: “Devastating end to the day, just pray everyone is ok”.

For the latest updates on this story, following The Independent’s live coverage

The tragedy darkened a day of what should have been celebrations for a club and a fanbase which have endured some of the worst traumas in English football, gaining a reputation for coming together amidst catastrophes such as the Hillsborough disaster of 1989.

Liverpudlian comedian John Bishop described on his Instagram how he was at the parade with his father and said: “Our anthem could not be more appropriate – You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Tributes in support of the fans were also made by supporters from around the world, including club investor NBA star LeBron James, who called the crash a “senseless act” and posted: “OMG!!!! WTH. My deepest thoughts and prayers goes out to everyone affected”.