Live: England victory parade takes place in London as thousands of fans line streets to celebrate Euro 2025 victory
Watch live as the Lionesses celebrate their Euro 2025 victory on an open-top bus procession through central London on Tuesday (29 July).
Fans can join the England women's football team in celebrations across the capital following their second successive European Championship win on Sunday (27 July).
The procession will begin along The Mall at 12.10pm before a ceremony hosted by former England star Alex Scott at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace.
The parade is free to attend and not ticketed, though the Football Association (FA) advised fans to arrive early in order to secure a good spot.
FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “The victory celebration in London on Tuesday will give England fans an opportunity to celebrate with the players, and be part of history.”
Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses were able to successfully defend their title in a 3-1 victory in penalty shootouts during a nail-biting 120 minute game in Basel.
On Monday (28 July), the team landed back in the UK where they were welcomed by joyous crowds before attending a reception at Downing Street hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.
