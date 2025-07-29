How England's Lionesses Won The European Championship Final

The Lionesses will kick their Euro 2025 title celebrations into a whole new gear as they prepare to take to The Mall for their trophy parade.

England defeated Spain in dramatic fashion after Chloe Kelly’s winning penalty secured back-to-back European Championships for Sarina Wiegman’s side. Their third successive major final, the Lionesses rallied after an early setback to prevail in the shootout, leaning on goalkeeper Hannah Hampton’s heroics as Mariona Caldentey, Aitana Bonmati and Salma Paralluelo all missed.

The England players partied through the night, having avenged their defeat to Spain in the 2023 World Cup final, and returned to home soil as heroes on Monday after becoming the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title.

The players will now show off their trophy on Tuesday afternoon in an open-top bus procession, finishing with a staged ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace.

Follow below for live updates from England’s Euro 2025 trophy parade: