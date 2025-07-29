Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England trophy parade live: Lionesses to celebrate Euro 2025 triumph at Buckingham Palace

The Lionesses will parade through The Mall to celebrate their Euro 2025 triumph

Flo Clifford
Tuesday 29 July 2025 03:03 EDT
How England's Lionesses Won The European Championship Final

The Lionesses will kick their Euro 2025 title celebrations into a whole new gear as they prepare to take to The Mall for their trophy parade.

England defeated Spain in dramatic fashion after Chloe Kelly’s winning penalty secured back-to-back European Championships for Sarina Wiegman’s side. Their third successive major final, the Lionesses rallied after an early setback to prevail in the shootout, leaning on goalkeeper Hannah Hampton’s heroics as Mariona Caldentey, Aitana Bonmati and Salma Paralluelo all missed.

The England players partied through the night, having avenged their defeat to Spain in the 2023 World Cup final, and returned to home soil as heroes on Monday after becoming the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title.

The players will now show off their trophy on Tuesday afternoon in an open-top bus procession, finishing with a staged ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace.

Follow below for live updates from England’s Euro 2025 trophy parade:

Attending the homecoming parade

Those looking to attend the parade and ceremony in person are advised by the FA to plan ahead. While events kick off just after midday, the football body says it is expecting large crowds, so aiming to arrive early will likely help to secure a good spot.

Attendees have been asked to use public transport or walk to the event, as there will be a number of road closures in place in areas surrounding the event. There will also be no dedicated parking.

The FA says that the following stations can be used to access The Mall:

  • Green Park (London Underground)
  • Piccadilly Circus (London Underground)
  • Victoria (London Underground, National Rail)
  • Westminster (London Underground)
  • Charing Cross (London Underground, National Rail)
Flo Clifford29 July 2025 08:00

There are a few key timings to be aware of for anyone wanting to watch the events live:

  • 12.10pm: Homecoming celebration starts with an open-top bus procession along The Mall
  • 12.30pm: Start of the live Homecoming celebration staged event at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace
  • 1pm: The Homecoming celebration is due to finish

The Homecoming celebration will be broadcast live on the BBC, ITV and Sky between 12pm and 1pm, with viewers able to tune in at any time.

All of these channels also offer respective online live TV streaming services for those with devices connected to the internet.

Flo Clifford29 July 2025 07:50

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses will be bringing the trophy home on Tuesday 29 July as they have a homecoming celebration in London.

Fans will have an opportunity to celebrate with the team as they travel down The Mall in an open-top bus before taking to the stage for aceremony in front of Buckingham Palace.

The event will not be ticketed and free to attend, the Football Association (FA) has confirmed, inviting fans, residents and businesses to join the celebrations. The ceremony will be supported by the UK government.

The Football Association says it is expecting large crowds
Flo Clifford29 July 2025 07:41

