A pantomime dame has hit out at a council’s “attack” on her library storytime events for families after they were cancelled over protest concerns.

Mama G, who is an LGBTQ+ campaigner and a former Britain's Got Talent contestant, said she was devastated when she received the news her performances in Suffolk libraries this summer have been postponed after seven years of storytelling there.

“Personally, I find it really sad because it’s an attack on what I love,” she told The Independent. “All you’re doing is cancelling a pantomime. The reason they’re worried is the message is one of positivity and inclusivity.”

Suffolk Community Libraries, which is run by Suffolk County Council, said the move had been made in light of “extreme negative reactions” to similar events in other areas, including protests. They described the decision as “operational”, not political, and said the events have been postponed to allow for an additional risk assessment to be carried out.

Mama G – who describes herself as a “storytelling pantomime dame who goes all over the country telling children and families about being who you want and loving who you are” – said she organised the three days of events in Suffolk back in April.

open image in gallery Mama G describes herself as a ‘storytelling pantomime dame who goes all over the country telling children and families about being who you want and loving who you are’ ( Mama G / Petite Pantod )

But last week, she said she was told her sessions had been postponed after council members had raised concerns in light of other previous protests elsewhere. “They advised me I should assume they’re cancelled and should look for further work,” she said, adding that she believed this was a decision made by the council, not the libraries. The council said the events have been postponed, not cancelled, and that the decision would have been made regardless of whether the library service was managed by the council.

“The council has every right to do this,” Mama G said. “It’s just really hard not to think about it as why has this particular council decided to take action against a performer who promotes positivity for everyone but has an affinity to the LGBTQ+ community. I wouldn’t necessarily saying they were censoring [me]... but that is something that plays on your mind.”

Mama G said she was especially “upset” because she had worked for Suffolk libraries during periods of protest elsewhere, such as those that have broken out around Drag Queen Story Hour, and “never had a problem”.

She added that, as a self-employed worker, she had lost out on days’ worth of income.

open image in gallery A protester outside the Tate Britain, which was hosting a Drag Queen Story Hour in 2023 ( PA Wire )

“My initial feeling, I was quite numb when they told me, [because] I love pantomime and sharing such a positive message,” said Mama G, who is now set to perform in Haverhill, Ipswich and Stowmarket instead.

She described her work as focused on educating children about inclusivity and understanding others with a view to creating a more respectful and empathetic world. Speaking of the current inflammatory and divisive nature of society, she said: “What we’re seeing now is a reaction [from] people who didn’t have an education about LGBTQ+ things and inclusivity.”

Referencing the council’s decision, she said: “It just seems a shame that rather than saying ‘these events must happen and we must do everything to mitigate any negativity’, is they decided to postpone them... If they’re concerned about sections of the library community being upset, it’s doubly important for these events to go ahead.”

Krystal Vittles, Head of Library Service for Suffolk Community Libraries, said: “Due to extreme negative reactions to similar events in other areas, including protests and disruption, we have postponed these events and are currently carrying out an additional risk assessment. This is an operational decision as a precaution to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our staff, residents, and local communities.”