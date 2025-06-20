Pride flag taken down after complaint from Christian bookshop

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Pride flag was taken down in a Derbyshire town after a Christian charity-run bookshop complained.

To mark Pride Month this June, the rainbow LGBTQ+ standard was hung along Matlock’s historic high street for the first time, a road known for its display of flags, including the St George’s Cross, the Union Jack, and the Derbyshire county flag.

But within 24 hours, the Pride flag vanished from outside Cornerstone Bookshop on Dale Road, which is run by a Christian charity.

The store confirmed to The Independent that it had issued an objection to the town council “in keeping with our faith” and that it was “grateful for the speedy removal” of the flag.

Matlock Town Council, which had installed the standard on a council-owned flagpole, said it had taken down the flag and temporarily moved it to another central location.

It said it made this decision “purely from a health and safety standpoint following communication that the flag may be forcibly removed”. Cornerstone Bookshop denied issuing any threats to take the standard down themselves.

open image in gallery The Pride flag was taken down from outside the Cornerstone Bookshop on Dale Road ( Google Street View )

In a statement issued on behalf of local mayor Marilyn Franks and deputy mayor Ashley Orwin, the council stressed it “stands in full support of the LGBTQIA+ community”.

It added: “The move was made without malice or prejudice, and we sincerely apologise to any individuals or groups who were hurt by this decision. We recognise how symbolic the flag is, especially during Pride Month, and we acknowledge the impact this action had, regardless of intent.”

In a statement, Cornerstone Bookshop said: “The bookshop is an inclusive organisation that wants to share the Christian faith with everyone and we do not want to advocate or condemn anyone on the basis of their belief or sexual orientation... We had to decline to fly the flag allocated to our shop, as a matter of conscience and in keeping with our faith and scriptures.”

It continued: “We are.. very grateful for the speedy removal of this flag when we raised our concern to the council.”

The decision has sparked a debate in the Peak District spa town.

open image in gallery Matlock’s high street is known for its display of flags, including the St George’s Cross, the union flag, and the Derbyshire county flag ( Google Maps )

Local resident Kate Bond said she donated £150 to the refreshment of the flags and was delighted when she saw the LGBTQ+ standard had been incorporated into her town’s display.

She told the Guardian: “It’s [the flag’s removal and relocation] crazy. You just can’t believe it. More than anything, what I’m bothered about is the fact that it’s happened without anybody knowing about it. This sly little way it’s been done, it’s wrong somehow. If it’s your idea to put them up, stand by it.”

The row has also highlighted divides within the area’s Christian community.

Reverend Stephen Monk of St Helen’s Church in Darley Dale – who is a member of the Inclusive Church network – wrote a letter to the mayor of Matlock Jason Knighton, outlining his concerns.

open image in gallery The rainbow flag was removed from outside the shop by Matlock Town Council ( PA Archive )

According to the Derbyshire Times, he wrote: “We need to be united in love. The sign of the rainbow has always been a sign of biblical hope in God’s love and trust in God’s invitation to be together – one diverse family.”

The newspaper reported that the flag has been moved to the Garden Room café on Causeway Lane. It added that the council has now ordered more rainbow designs with other businesses are wanting to put them up.