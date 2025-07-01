Family pays tribute to girl, 7, killed in tree collapse in Southend
Leonna Ruka, from Dagenham, was visiting family in the area on Saturday
The family of a seven-year-old girl who died following the partial collapse of a tree in Southend have described her as "the light in their lives".
Leonna Ruka, from Dagenham, was visiting family in the area on Saturday, where she travelled to Chalkwell Park to enjoy the warm summer weather. Shortly before 3pm, a tree in the park partially collapsed, with several children caught beneath it, including Leonna.
Members of the public immediately rushed to help the children, with first responders from police, ambulance, air ambulance and fire services attending the scene. Leonna was taken on to hospital with serious injuries where she died. Essex Police continue to provide support to her family.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
