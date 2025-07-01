Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Family pays tribute to girl, 7, killed in tree collapse in Southend

Leonna Ruka, from Dagenham, was visiting family in the area on Saturday

Bryony Gooch
Tuesday 01 July 2025 11:47 EDT
Leonna’s family described her as ‘the light in their lives’ (Family handout)

The family of a seven-year-old girl who died following the partial collapse of a tree in Southend have described her as "the light in their lives".

Leonna Ruka, from Dagenham, was visiting family in the area on Saturday, where she travelled to Chalkwell Park to enjoy the warm summer weather. Shortly before 3pm, a tree in the park partially collapsed, with several children caught beneath it, including Leonna.

Members of the public immediately rushed to help the children, with first responders from police, ambulance, air ambulance and fire services attending the scene. Leonna was taken on to hospital with serious injuries where she died. Essex Police continue to provide support to her family.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

