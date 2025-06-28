Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Five children injured after tree falls in public park

Children taken to hospital, including two who are seriously injured, after incident in Essex park

Bryony Gooch
Saturday 28 June 2025 14:09 EDT
Comments
Five children have been injured after a tree fell in a public park, including two who are in a serious condition.

Emergency services were called to reports of a tree falling in Chalkwell Park in Southend, at around 3pm on Saturday, police said.

Two children suffered serious injuries in the incident, ambulance crews said. Three more were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“We remain on the scene of a serious incident at Chalkwell Park. Officers, alongside ambulance and fire service colleagues, are responding,” Essex Police said in a statement.

“There have been a number of casualties and our work at the scene is ongoing.

Police said they were attending a 'serious incident' in Chalkwell Park in Southend, Essex
Police said they were attending a 'serious incident' in Chalkwell Park in Southend, Essex (Supplied)

“We would please ask the public to avoid this area where possible while this work continues.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.55pm to reports that a tree had fallen in Chalkwell Park in Chalkwell. Six ambulances, three ambulance officer vehicles, the London Air Ambulance and Kent Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

“Two children were transported by road to Southend University Hospital. A further three children were later transported by road to the same hospital with minor injuries.”

Footage showed an increased police presence around the perimeter of the park and an air ambulance on the grounds.

Adam Hutchins, 47, told EssexLive: “I heard there were kids playing on the tree. They heard a big crack. It must have pretty loud. They went running over and there were kids underneath the tree.

“All the cricket guys ran over and tried to loft the tree up. I think it’s one of the oldest trees. It had metal stands propping it up.”

Several children were taken to hospital after a tree fell in the park
Several children were taken to hospital after a tree fell in the park (Google)

David Burton-Sampson, Labour MP for Southend West and Leigh, said: “I am hearing about a worrying incident in Chalkwell Park and I’m awaiting further details. In the meantime please avoid speculation until full details are released.

“My thoughts are with those affected.”

Leader of Southend-on-Sea City Council Daniel Cowan said: “I’m aware of this very serious incident. We’re working with Essex police, the Ambulance Service and Fire Service, who are still at the scene.

“I do understand that a tree has fallen, there’s a number of casualties and we’re just asking the public to avoid the area whilst those services carry out their work, and my thoughts are with those affected.”

Chalkwell Park is a recreational ground that covers 27 hectares and contains a number of flower gardens, two children’s playgrounds, a skate park, and football, cricket, basketball and tennis grounds.

