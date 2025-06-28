Five children injured after tree falls in public park

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five children have been injured after a tree fell in a public park, including two who are in a serious condition.

Emergency services were called to reports of a tree falling in Chalkwell Park in Southend, at around 3pm on Saturday, police said.

Two children suffered serious injuries in the incident, ambulance crews said. Three more were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“We remain on the scene of a serious incident at Chalkwell Park. Officers, alongside ambulance and fire service colleagues, are responding,” Essex Police said in a statement.

“There have been a number of casualties and our work at the scene is ongoing.

open image in gallery Police said they were attending a 'serious incident' in Chalkwell Park in Southend, Essex ( Supplied )

“We would please ask the public to avoid this area where possible while this work continues.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.55pm to reports that a tree had fallen in Chalkwell Park in Chalkwell. Six ambulances, three ambulance officer vehicles, the London Air Ambulance and Kent Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

“Two children were transported by road to Southend University Hospital. A further three children were later transported by road to the same hospital with minor injuries.”

Footage showed an increased police presence around the perimeter of the park and an air ambulance on the grounds.

Adam Hutchins, 47, told EssexLive: “I heard there were kids playing on the tree. They heard a big crack. It must have pretty loud. They went running over and there were kids underneath the tree.

“All the cricket guys ran over and tried to loft the tree up. I think it’s one of the oldest trees. It had metal stands propping it up.”

open image in gallery Several children were taken to hospital after a tree fell in the park ( Google )

David Burton-Sampson, Labour MP for Southend West and Leigh, said: “I am hearing about a worrying incident in Chalkwell Park and I’m awaiting further details. In the meantime please avoid speculation until full details are released.

“My thoughts are with those affected.”

Leader of Southend-on-Sea City Council Daniel Cowan said: “I’m aware of this very serious incident. We’re working with Essex police, the Ambulance Service and Fire Service, who are still at the scene.

“I do understand that a tree has fallen, there’s a number of casualties and we’re just asking the public to avoid the area whilst those services carry out their work, and my thoughts are with those affected.”

Chalkwell Park is a recreational ground that covers 27 hectares and contains a number of flower gardens, two children’s playgrounds, a skate park, and football, cricket, basketball and tennis grounds.