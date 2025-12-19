Lancashire shaken by earthquake which ‘made a thunder noise’
The British Geological Survey said the earthquake was 2.5 magnitude
Lancashire was shaken by a 2.5 magnitude earthquake on Friday morning.
The quake rattled the village of Silverdale at around 5am, with tremors reported as far away as Blackpool and Flookburgh.
The British Geological Survey said the quake was felt across the Morecambe Bay area, with residents describing “a quick, sharp shaking jolt” accompanied by “a thunder noise,” and others reporting that radiators and pictures had been shaken.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
