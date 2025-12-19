Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Lancashire shaken by earthquake which ‘made a thunder noise’

The British Geological Survey said the earthquake was 2.5 magnitude

Lancashire was shaken by a 2.5 magnitude earthquake on Friday morning.

The quake rattled the village of Silverdale at around 5am, with tremors reported as far away as Blackpool and Flookburgh.

The British Geological Survey said the quake was felt across the Morecambe Bay area, with residents describing “a quick, sharp shaking jolt” accompanied by “a thunder noise,” and others reporting that radiators and pictures had been shaken.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in