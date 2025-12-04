‘Powerful’ late-night 3.3-magnitude earthquake rocks north-west England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake sent tremors through homes across north-west England late on Wednesday night, the British Geological Survey (BGS) has confirmed.

Striking shortly after 11.23 pm, the tremor was felt widely across Lancashire and the southern Lake District, impacting towns such as Kendal and Ulverston, all within 12 miles of its epicentre.

Data indicates the seismic event originated just off the coast of Silverdale, Lancashire, at a depth of 1.86 miles.

Residents reported to the BGS that it "felt like an underground explosion" and was "so powerful it shook the whole house".

open image in gallery A tremor was felt in parts of the Lake District ( Julia Clarke / The Independent )

The Volcano Discovery website, which monitors global seismic activity, received more than 1,100 reports from individuals in the affected area, with most describing the shaking as "light" or "weak".

While the BGS detects between 200 and 300 earthquakes in the UK annually, only a fraction – typically 20 to 30 – are strong enough to be felt by the public.

The majority pass unnoticed, recorded solely by sensitive instruments, and rarely cause significant damage.

The most recent earthquake exceeding 3.3 magnitude occurred on 20 October, affecting parts of Perth and Kinross.

The BGS noted that tremor struck at 7.25 am, with its epicentre located in Pubil, within the Glen Lyon region.

Last week, the US state of Alaska was rocked by a 6.0-magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake struck shortly after 8am on Thanksgiving near Susitna, about 37 miles northwest of Anchorage.

Tremors were felt from around 350 miles north of Anchorage, but there were no immediate reports of significant damage or deaths.

Alaska sees more earthquakes than any other US region, and the second-largest earthquake in recorded history hit the state in 1964.

The earthquake was measured at 9.2, although last week’s earthquake that struck on Thanksgiving morning marked the largest in south-central Alaska since 2021.