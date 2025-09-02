Council warns fake Labubu dolls pose choking risk to children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A surge in counterfeit Labubu dolls poses a risk to children, a council in south-west London has warned after seizing more than 230 of the fake toys in just two months.

Sutton Council Trading Standards team said it was alerting residents "to a rise in dangerous, counterfeit Labubu dolls", which "pose serious safety risks".

Fuelled by the brand’s online popularity, unsafe counterfeit toys are flooding the market, with trading standards officers warning of "critical safety failures", in toys they'd seized in July and August.

The council said these include choking hazards due to small parts like hands, feet and eyes easily coming off the dolls, as well as poor-quality stitching and stuffing; unknown materials which may contain harmful chemicals; and faked safety marks, which mislead people into believing they are safe.

Labubu dolls have become a global sensation among children and collectors after being created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung and popularised by Chinese toy giant Pop Mart.

What began as a niche art toy has exploded into a billion-dollar phenomenon. In the first half of 2025 alone, Pop Mart reported over $670m (£500m) in revenue from the Labubu Monsters series, with projections to surpass $1bn £(745m) by the end of the year – outpacing brands like Barbie and Hot Wheels.

Fans line up for hours at release events, trade rare variants online, and customise their dolls with handmade outfits and accessories.

Sutton Council trading standards officers advised consumers to ensure they are purchasing safe toys from reputable retailers, and should "avoid buying from unlicensed street sellers or unverified online sources".

Genuine Labubu dolls have a holograph sticker and a scannable QR code.

The council said: "If you believe you have bought a dangerous toy, stop children from playing with it immediately and report it to Trading Standards."

Sutton Council is not the first to warn of a concerning rise in unsafe Labubu dolls on the market. Moray Council in Scotland has also said it seized more than 100 of the fake dolls over the summer, and Hull City Council also said it had seized “hundreds” in August.

The Independent has contacted Sutton Council for further comment.