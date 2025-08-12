Urgent warning over ‘dangerous’ fake Labubu dolls being sold in UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British parents have been warned to be wary of dangerous counterfeit Labubus as rogue traders cash in on the popularity of the viral toys.

Labubus have swept the internet in recent weeks, with the fuzzy plush toys dividing the public. The fang-toothed characters are in extremely high demand, with queues often seen outside shops and retailers regularly running out of stock.

This has pushed consumers to seek out fake versions of the toys, which are commonly seen dangling from luxury bags.

But consumers have been warned that some of the knock-off versions pose a health-risk to young children, as the poorly made fakes have small parts which can easily detach.

Hull City Council’s Trading Standards team said it had seized hundreds of the “dangerous” counterfeit toys from a number of shops around the city, and warned many more will likely still be on sale.

open image in gallery Hull City Council’s Trading Standards team said it had seized hundreds of the toys from a number of shops around the city, and warned many more will likely still be on sale. ( Hull City Counil )

“These fakes can seem appealing,” Rachel Stephenson, Head of Public Protection, said. They might be cheaper or more easily available than the real thing, which can be tempting when children are desperate to get their hands on one. However, it is simply not worth the risk.

“These counterfeit toys are poorly made and haven’t been subject to the same standards and checks as the real thing. They can easily come apart, posing a serious choking hazard for small children. Our Trading Standards team would urge all parents to check products carefully, and only purchase those they’re certain are genuine”.

It said the fake dolls can be spotted by a series of features that set them apart from the real thing including differences in packaging, teeth, mouth, expression, quality, and foot detail.

open image in gallery Their popularity has pushed consumers to seek out fake versions of the toys, which are commonly seen dangling from luxury bags, with some capitalising on the craze. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Real Labubu boxes have a matt finish and muted colours, while fakes are often glossy and overly vibrant. The team told consumers to look for a holographic POP MART sticker and a QR code.

It added that while authentic Labubus have nine triangular teeth resembling fangs, the fakes might have more or fewer teeth and may be less defined.

open image in gallery Fake dolls can be spotted by a series of features that set them apart from the real thing including differences in packaging, its teeth, mouth and expression, quality, and foot detail. ( Pop Mart )

Real Labubus also generally have higher quality fur, with a well-blended blush on their cheeks applied by airbrush and embedded glossy eyes. However, the fakes might have uneven fur, odd colours, or wobbly limbs.

Newer Labubu editions have a UV-detectable seal on the right foot. Under UV light, you should see a silhouette of the specific Labubu model, Hull City Council’s Trading Standards team said.