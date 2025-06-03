Kneecap announce huge Wembley show after band member charged with terror offence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish rap trio Kneecap have announced their “biggest headline show outside of Ireland.”

The show, which will take place later in the year, will be at the 12,500-capacity OVO Arena in Wembley.

The announcement comes after the group remained on the line-up for Glastonbury Festival. This is despite calls from Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch and a number of other politicians to remove them.

Last month the group played to thousands at London’s Wide Awake festival in Brockwell Park.

However, they were removed from the line-up at Scotland’s TRNSMT festival last week after safety concerns were raised by police.

open image in gallery Kneecap members (left to right) Naoise O Caireallain, JJ O’Dochartaigh and Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh attending the UK premiere of Kneecap at the Picturehouse Central Cinema, London ( PA Wire )

The Belfast trio have scheduled a replacement gig for the cancelled festival show at Glasgow’s O2 Academy in July.

The group’s London concert will take place on September 18, with tickets going on pre-sale on the group’s WhatsApp channel at 10am, before a general sale on Friday.

In a post announcing the gig, Kneecap said: “The belly of the beast – let’s go.”

It comes after Kneecap member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was charged under the name Liam O’Hanna by the Metropolitan Police with a terror offence last month over the alleged display of a Hezbollah flag at a gig in November last year.

Counter-terrorism police previously investigated Kneecap after videos emerged allegedly showing the band calling for the deaths of MPs and shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah”.

The group apologised to the families of murdered MPs but said footage of the incident had been “exploited and weaponised”, and also said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah, which are banned in the UK.

In response to the charge, the group said in a social media statement: “14,000 babies are about to die of starvation in Gaza, with food sent by the world sitting on the other side of a wall, and once again the British establishment is focused on us.

“We deny this ‘offence’ and will vehemently defend ourselves, this is political policing, this is a carnival of distraction.

“We are not the story, genocide is, as they profit from genocide, they use an ‘anti-terror law’ against us for displaying a flag thrown on stage. A charge not serious enough to even warrant their crown court, instead a court that doesn’t have a jury. What’s the objective?

“To restrict our ability to travel. To prevent us speaking to young people across the world. To silence voices of compassion. To prosecute artists who dare speak out.

“Instead of defending innocent people, or the principles of international law they claim to uphold, the powerful in Britain have abetted slaughter and famine in Gaza, just as they did in Ireland for centuries. Then, like now, they claim justification.

“The IDF units they arm and fly spy plane missions for are the real terrorists, the whole world can see it.”

open image in gallery Kneecap member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh ( PA )

Ahead of their Wide Awake set, Kneecap released their latest song The Recap, which opens with a sample of a news report about the counter-terrorism police investigation into the group, and mocks Ms Badenoch’s attempts to block arts funding they were awarded, and the Conservative Party’s election loss.

In 2024, the band released an eponymous film starring Oscar-nominated actor Michael Fassbender which is a fictionalised retelling of how the band came together and follows the Belfast group on their mission to save their mother tongue through music.

Formed in 2017, the group, made up of O hAnnaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh, are known for their provocative lyrics and merchandise as well as their championing of the Irish language, and their best-known tracks include Get Your Brits Out, Better Way To Live and 3Cag.