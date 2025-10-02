Council celebrates as self-styled ‘African tribe’ finally evicted from Scottish woods
A self-proclaimed 'African tribe' has been legally barred from returning to a private site in the Scottish Borders, following their eviction and subsequent move to council-owned land.
The group, known as the Kingdom of Kubala, had occupied woods near Jedburgh for weeks before receiving an eviction notice last month for being on private property.
The trio then relocated their camp to an adjacent plot owned by the local council.
On Wednesday, Selkirk Sheriff Court ruled they could not reoccupy the original private land from which they were first removed.
The group is made up of leader Kofi Offeh, 36, the self-proclaimed King Atehene, his wife Jean Gasho, 43, who calls herself Queen Nandi, and “handmaiden” Kaura Taylor, who calls herself Asnat.
Jedburgh councillor Scott Hamilton said police, sheriff officers and other agencies went to the camp on Thursday morning and evicted the trio.
Mr Hamilton, deputy leader of Scottish Borders Council, said there was a “heavy police presence”.
He said: “The site is currently being cleared by the council.
“There are still a few things at play with regard to the situation, but I think this morning has been a good result for the community and for them as well in terms of the outcome.”
The trio previously said they were reclaiming land stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago.
A map of Jedburgh:
Meanwhile a mother in Texas has begged authorities in Scotland to deport her “brainwashed” daughter back to the States.
Melba Whitehead says her daughter, Kaura Taylor, was lured away from Dallas to join thr “cult”.
Images shared online revealed that Taylor has been living as the group’s “handmaiden”.
Whitehead is claiming that her daughter was groomed online, following a family dispute shortly after the COVID pandemic.
“They utilised the fact that she was angry to encourage her to get away.
“They used the fact she was penniless.
“They utilised the funds that they had at their disposal to send for her. They made that happen,” Whitehead told Sky News.
She also said that her daughter had been “brainwashed” and that she is “under someone else’s spell.”