‘Lost tribe’ is evicted from Scottish woodland, then sets up new camp close by

A self-proclaimed “tribe” evicted from private land in the Scottish Borders on Tuesday has now set up a new camp just a short distance away.

On Friday, a sheriff issued a warrant for the removal of the Kingdom of Kubala from the woodland.

The group is made up of leader Kofi Offeh, 36, his wife Jean Gasho, 43, and “handmaiden” Kaura Taylor. They call themselves King Atehene, Queen Nandi, and Asnat, respectively.

The trio say that they are reclaiming land that was stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago.

Jedburgh councillor Scott Hamilton said that sheriff officers arrived at the camp at 8am on Tuesday to remove the group from the site.

Police also assisted, and there were no arrests.

open image in gallery A self-styled ‘tribe’ which has been evicted from privately owned land in the Scottish Borders ( PA Wire )

However, the group have now moved over a small fence. At lunchtime on Tuesday, they were in the process of setting up their camp a short distance away from the previous site.

Mr Hamilton, the deputy leader of Scottish Borders council, said they are working to establish the ownership of the land the group have moved onto.

“We are assessing legally what the situation is in terms of their status,” he said.

“It does appear to be another person’s land, but it may be in the council’s ownership.

“We are working to establish that and then following that we will take forward legal action.”

The group did not wish to speak to media on Tuesday, said that they only talk to those who bring gifts.

open image in gallery The group claim they are reclaiming land that was stolen from their ancestors ( Mike Boyd/PA Wire )

In a post on Facebook they said: “Nobody can stop Kubala on 16 September 2025.”

The statement ended: “The Kingdom of Kubala can never be destroyed!”

Workmen have now put up a fence around the area to which the group has moved.

The civil action was brought after the group ignored a previous eviction notice, which instructed them to leave their encampment by 5pm on 8 September.

Speaking at the campsite on Friday, Mr Offeh said: “The creator of the heavens and the Earth is the one with us.

“We are not afraid of whatever the court, the so-called court, has granted.”

Asked if the group plans to move elsewhere, he said: “If the creator of the heavens and the Earth wants us to move from this land, he shall find us a place to go.”