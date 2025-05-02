Charles and Camilla to visit Canada for first time since coronation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King and Queen are to visit Canada for the first time since their coronation, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The royal couple will attend the state opening of the nation’s parliament among other highlights, it has been confirmed.

Charles is Canada’s head of state and will be travelling to the country with his wife less than a month after former Bank of England governor Mark Carney’s Liberal Party election victory.

Mr Carney’s rival, populist Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, was in the lead until US President Donald Trump took aim at Canada with a trade war and threats to annex the country as the 51st state.

Buckingham Palace said: “The King and Queen will visit Canada from Monday 26th to Tuesday 27th May.

open image in gallery Charles and Camilla will visit Canada later in May ( PA Wire )

“The King, accompanied by the Queen, will attend the state opening of the Parliament of Canada, in Ottawa.”

It comes as Charles’ granddaughter, Charlotte, celebrates her 20th birthday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales released a new image to celebrate the occasion.

Charlotte has been pictured sat on a grassy bank with hills in the background, and appears to be taking a break during a hike in Cumbria earlier this year.

The princess was snapped on an iPhone by Kate, a keen amateur photographer who regularly takes images of her children to mark official occasions.

Cumbria is famed for its Lake District scenery and the young royal is dressed for a day walking in the hills, wearing a camouflage jacket by hunting and shooting brand Jack Pyke and a sturdy rucksack.

The image of the smiling princess was posted on William and Kate’s official social media accounts with the words “Happy 10th Birthday Princess Charlotte!” alongside a heart emoji and a picture credit for the Princess of Wales.