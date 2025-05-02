New photo of Princess Charlotte released as she celebrates her 10th birthday
The Princess of Wales, a keen amateur photographer, regularly captures images of her children to mark special occasions
Princess Charlotte, daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, beams in a newly released photograph commemorating her 10th birthday.
The image, taken by her mother, Kate, captures the young royal perched on a grassy bank against a backdrop of rolling hills.
The photograph, shot on an iPhone, showcases Charlotte taking a respite during a family hike in Cumbria earlier this year. Known for its picturesque Lake District, Cumbria provides the perfect setting for the image, with Charlotte dressed in a camouflage jacket by Jack Pyke and a practical rucksack.
This latest portrait, shared on William and Kate's official social media accounts, is accompanied by the caption "Happy 10th Birthday Princess Charlotte!" along with a heart emoji and photo credit.
Charlotte Elizabeth Diana was born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, at 8.34am on May 2, 2015, weighing 8lb 3oz.
She owes her middle names to Queen Elizabeth II and her late grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales – and is said by royal fans to bear a resemblance to both when they were younger.
Third in line to the throne, Charlotte attends the co-educational private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire. It was previously reported loves dancing, especially ballet and tap.
