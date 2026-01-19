Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King shared a dram with Scotland’s First Minister while hosting Scottish business owners at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The reception brought together various entrepreneurs, business owners, investors and capital investment firms to celebrate Scotland’s entrepreneurial spirit.

Charles was joined by John Swinney and Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes at the event in Edinburgh on Monday.

During the reception in the Throne Room, the King and Mr Swinney met investors, business representatives and leaders from industries including technology, healthcare and AI.

The meeting started with whisky tasting, as guests met representatives from Rosebank Distillery which was founded in Falkirk in 1840.

The distillery won the best in show award at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The King tasted a 31-year-old Rosebank whisky which he claimed had a taste of toffee

Rosebank managing director Leonard Russell and his son Tom Russell, who is head of export at Rosebank, said Charles has expressed interest in their business and had correctly identified the toffee notes.

Leonard Russell said: “He did know about whisky and he was interested that it was triple distilled and wanted to know why it had won best whisky in the world in the San Francisco competition which is the biggest competition in America.

open image in gallery King Charles meets the First Minister of Scotland John Swinney during a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse ( Jane Barlow/PA )

“He said its got notes of toffee which is what you get from long aged whisky.”

The family run business said they were “honoured” to share their business success with the King.

Mr Russell continued: “We’re honoured, and what the King does to bring attention to businesses in Scotland is a remarkable thing.”

