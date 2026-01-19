Prince Harry-Daily Mail trial live: Duke joins forces with Elton John and Liz Hurley for high-stakes legal battle
The Duke of Sussex is joined by Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish and actress Liz Hurley in taking legal action
Prince Harry and six other high-profile figures are due to have their legal claims against the publisher of the Daily Mail heard at the High Court, after the group accused the newspaper of phone hacking and unlawful information gathering.
The Duke of Sussex, Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley are all taking action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).
The group claims that the publisher carried out or commissioned unlawful activities such as hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars, “blagging” private records and accessing private phone conversations. Their lawyer, David Sherborne, told a previous hearing that unlawful acts included listening to live landline calls and obtaining medical records.
The nine-week trial will see Harry take to the witness stand, while several journalists and editors, including long-standing former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre, are set to give evidence.
Harry has previously brought legal action against other newspaper publishers over allegations of unlawful information gathering, and previously gave evidence during his successful trial against the publisher of the Daily Mirror in 2023.
ANL, which also publishes the Mail on Sunday, has strongly denied wrongdoing.
Trial against the Daily Mail to begin at the High Court
